Is Cheryl About To Make Her Solo Comeback On X Factor?

Rejoice! We might be getting new Cheryl music a lot sooner than expected.

Well, at least that's what many are anticipating after reports confirm that the 'Promise This' singer will return to The X Factor next month for the Judge's Houses stage of the competition.

Cheryl will reunite with former boss Simon Cowell to share her pop star wisdom with hopeful contestants, replacing his long-time companion Sinitta.

The on-off saga of Cheryl and The X Factor was believed to have ended for good last month but a brief appearance like this will be a nice reintroduction to the public after a year off, and open up the doors for a classic Chezza performance when it comes to the live shows.

While she has been busy starting a family with Liam Payne, she has been recording her fifth solo album since 2015 so there's a very big chance her new music is ready to go.

Cheryl is one of the most successful British female solo artists of all time with five number one singles and two chart-topping albums under her belt. WOW!

Getty Images

From 'Fight For This Love' to 'I Don't Care', Cheryl's X Factor performances have always been a little bit iconic and we can't think of a better way to kick off her big comeback.

It's been almost three years since her last album Only Human was released, so we definitely think it's time for new music!

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH CHERYL'S 'I DON'T CARE' VIDEO BELOW