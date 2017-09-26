Is Cheryl About To Make Her Solo Comeback On X Factor?
The ex-judge is making a special return - and maybe with new music...
Rejoice! We might be getting new Cheryl music a lot sooner than expected.
Well, at least that's what many are anticipating after reports confirm that the 'Promise This' singer will return to The X Factor next month for the Judge's Houses stage of the competition.
Cheryl will reunite with former boss Simon Cowell to share her pop star wisdom with hopeful contestants, replacing his long-time companion Sinitta.
When you call my name
You got me confused
By the way i changed
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
my name, say my name baby
It's a love you say
For the way i know
We've been apart
It's a endless circle
Of poison arrow to
My heart
Saying i, i love what
You do to me need
You to stay with me
I, i love you
To much to let go
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
You got me confused
By the way i changed
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
My name, say my name baby
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
You got me confused
By the way i changed
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
My name, say my name baby
It's the constant
Thought of my baby
Taking up my time
It's the non-stop vision
Of you that's playing
On my mind
Saying i, i love what
You do to me need
You to stay with me
I, i love you
To much to let go
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
You got me confused
By the way i changed
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
My name say my name baby
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
You got me confused
By the way i changed
How do you think i feel
When you call my name
My name say my name baby
When you call my name
When you call my name
Say my name baby
When you call my name
When you call my name
Say my name baby
The on-off saga of Cheryl and The X Factor was believed to have ended for good last month but a brief appearance like this will be a nice reintroduction to the public after a year off, and open up the doors for a classic Chezza performance when it comes to the live shows.
While she has been busy starting a family with Liam Payne, she has been recording her fifth solo album since 2015 so there's a very big chance her new music is ready to go.
Cheryl is one of the most successful British female solo artists of all time with five number one singles and two chart-topping albums under her belt. WOW!
From 'Fight For This Love' to 'I Don't Care', Cheryl's X Factor performances have always been a little bit iconic and we can't think of a better way to kick off her big comeback.
It's been almost three years since her last album Only Human was released, so we definitely think it's time for new music!
By Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH CHERYL'S 'I DON'T CARE' VIDEO BELOW
Shaking off that dream of you, I got sh*t to do and I'm ready to forget, oh yeah
I heard you brought that girl around in half a gown and asked if I'd been there, oh yeah
Ask me how I'm doing now
I scream out loud,
I tell him I don't care
And I don't care
I don't care
And it feels so f*cking good to say I swear
That I don't care
And every word
There are ordinary hearts that don't play fair
But I don't care
I don't care
I don't care
Oh no
I don't care
Oh
I don't care
Oh no
In this town what gets around
But don't bring me down, it's just static in my head, yeah
So take me out and turn it up
Well let's make it rough
We're gonna wake the dead, oh baby
Everyone is saying now, just slow it down
Or I'll get hurt again, oh yeah
When these things are feeling me, it's healing me
And I'm screaming I don't care
And I don't care
I don't care
And it feels so f*cking good to say I swear
That I don't care
And every word
There are ordinary hearts so don't play fair
But I don't care
I don't care
I don't care
Oh no
I don't care
Oh
I don't care
Oh no
There's an arrow in your way
Doesn't matter anyway, oh oh
I can see the milky way and it seems so far away, oh
Doesn't matter anyway
It's all falling into place
Just ignore the pretty face
Disappears without a trace
There ain't nothing left to say
I don't care
Feels so good
Oh, I don't care, oh
I don't care
I don't care
And it feels so f*cking good to say I swear
That I don't care
And every word
There are ordinary hearts so don't play fair
But I don't care
I don't care
I don't care
Oh no
I don't care
Oh
I don't care
Oh no