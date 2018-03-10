Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy

Liam Payne has addressed the speculation that he spiralled off into a fit of jealousy after Cheryl was pictured with actor Tom Hardy.

The rumours that their relationship is on the rocks kicked off in February after an insider claimed that the duo were on the verge of splitting due to Liam's successful solo career and Cheryl's dissatisfaction about being left at home with baby Bear.

While both parties have done their best to shut down the rumours, that hasn't stopped people from assuming that Cheryl's Instagram from the Prince's Trust Awards got Liam's back up.

Instagram/CherylOfficial

The 24-year-old responded to the claims by admitting that he *is* actually jealous of the shot. Just not for the reason most people assumed.

"I am jealous tbh I want to cozy up to Tom hardy too what can I say," he confessed.

This comes after an insider told MailOnline that the duo are doing their best to make their relationship work: "They're desperate to make a go of it but it's absolutely on the rocks. It's very difficult for them and extremely sad. Things go from being very calm to being very tough.

"The crux of the problem is that Liam has to be away a lot. Cheryl has always understood he would have to work hard and be absent but the reality is that it's not an easy thing to deal with. This relationship is hanging by a thread. Both of them are devastated."

Getty

Considering Liam joked about giving Cheryl away for a burger yesterday, we have every faith this whole spat has been blown out of proportion.

