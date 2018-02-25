Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs

You might remember Chet Johnson and Helen Briggs for being super loved up during Ex On The Beach series 4.

Fast forward a couple of years and the pair are still together, and no doubt loved-up, but there seems to be a generous helping of trolling going on in their relationship these days.

WATCH! Hit play on the video to see Chet Johnson hilariously nail his impression of Helen Briggs in her wig...

Helen is somewhat renowned for her vibrant blue hair, so when Chet got his hands on one of her wigs he just had to do an impression of his girl.

Taking to Instagram stories, Casey Johnson's brother put on his best northern accent and joked: "Hello everyone I'm Helen... wooo," as he made a peace sign.

Instagram/Chet_Sket

The resemblance really is uncanny!

Tbh, the real Helen looked less than impressed with Chet's antics as she told him "you're so annoying", but the Just Tattoo Of Lad was just having too much fun.

C. C. A post shared by Helen Briggs (@bleubriggs) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:59pm PST

Chet and Helen recently got back together after a brief split at the start of this year.

If social media is anything to go by, the couple are stronger than ever rn, but we're thinking Chet might wanna put that wig down if he wants it to stay that way.

Now lest we remember the time Casey Johnson stitched Chet right up with THAT Jesus creeper tat...