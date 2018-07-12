Childish Gambino Drops “Summer Pack” Surprise Singles

Coming off of the success of ‘This Is America’ that’s been taking the no. 1 spot on charts all over the world – Childish Gambino, the musical alter ego of Donald Glover, just dropped brand new music for us to enjoy in this summer heat!

TAKE A DEEP BREATH AND REFRESH YOURSELF AS TO HOW GREAT 'THIS IS AMERICA' IS BEFORE HEARING THE NEW TRACKS:



Now, he’s released two brand new singles 'Summertime Magic' and 'Feels Like Summer', which as you can probably tell, are both summer tunes!

Summer Pack literally is a pack of two songs to fit those two different sides of the summer vibe: one energetic and dance-y & one chill and laid-back. Both tracks fill a NEEDED summer vibe with all this heat we’re currently experiencing.

Childish Gambino performing live at Lollapalooza / Credit: Getty Images

You have the upbeat and “shining sun of the summer” track ‘Sumertime Magic’. It begins with muted steel drums and Childish singing a pop serenade – and then opens up into a bouncy synth-led, melodic dance song. This song will definitely have you bopping along and singing “Do love me, do love me, do” straight away.

‘Feels Like Summer’ is a floatier, closed-eyed jam. It too is no doubt melodic and catchy, but feels more akin to pleasantly cooling off in the shade on a meltingly hot day compared to the lively and animated previous track.

As of now we can’t be sure if these tracks form part of a greater project or are just standalone summer singles to exercise his talent.

We’ve been promised one more Childish Gambino project by Donald, since his last release Awaken, My Love! He has said that the next one will be his last – which we can’t be sure if means the last of music from Gambino as a persona, or Donald Glover entirely.



We've had our own summertime magic recently, as we experienced Wireless Festival with Drake, J. Cole, Stormzy and more under the blazing sun. Check out our clips of the best bits of the fest here!