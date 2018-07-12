Childish Gambino Drops “Summer Pack” Surprise Singles
Coming off of the success of ‘This Is America’ that’s been taking the no. 1 spot on charts all over the world – Childish Gambino, the musical alter ego of Donald Glover, just dropped brand new music for us to enjoy in this summer heat!
TAKE A DEEP BREATH AND REFRESH YOURSELF AS TO HOW GREAT 'THIS IS AMERICA' IS BEFORE HEARING THE NEW TRACKS:
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
We just wanna party
Party just for you
We just want the money
Money just for you (yeah)
I know you wanna party
Party just for free
Girl, you got me dancin' (girl, you got me dancin')
Dance and shake the frame (yeah)
We just wanna party (yeah)
Party just for you (yeah)
We just want the money (yeah)
Money just for you (you)
I know you wanna party (yeah)
Party just for free (yeah)
Girl, you got me dancin' (girl, you got me dancin', yeah)
Dance and shake the frame (ooh)
This is America
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now
This is America (woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now
This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy)
Look how I'm livin' now
Police be trippin' now (woo)
Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)
Guns in my area (word, my area)
I got the strap (ayy, ayy)
I gotta carry 'em
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (ugh)
Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag
Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad
Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like, yeah (yeah)
I'm so dope like, yeah (woo)
We gon' blow like, yeah (straight up, uh)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Black man
This is America (woo, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' now
(Woo, woo, don't catch you slippin', now)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy, woah)
Look what I'm whippin' now (Slime!)
This is America (yeah, yeah)
Don't catch you slippin' now (woah, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy, woo)
Look what I'm whippin' now (ayy)
Look how I'm geekin' out (hey)
I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)
I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)
I'm so pretty (yeah, yeah)
I'm gon' get it (ayy, I'm gon' get it)
Watch me move (blaow)
This a celly (ha)
That's a tool (yeah)
On my Kodak (woo, Black)
Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)
Get it (get it, get it)
Ooh, work it (21)
Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)
Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)
I got the plug in Oaxaca (woah)
They gonna find you like "blocka" (blaow)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
America, I just checked my following list, and
You go tell somebody
You mothafuckas owe me
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Black man
(1, 2, 3, get down)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me, "Get your money"
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Black man
You just a black man in this world
You just a barcode, ayy
You just a black man in this world
Drivin' expensive foreigns, ayy
You just a big dawg, yeah
I kenneled him in the backyard
No probably ain't life to a dog
For a big dog
Now, he’s released two brand new singles 'Summertime Magic' and 'Feels Like Summer', which as you can probably tell, are both summer tunes!
Summer Pack literally is a pack of two songs to fit those two different sides of the summer vibe: one energetic and dance-y & one chill and laid-back. Both tracks fill a NEEDED summer vibe with all this heat we’re currently experiencing.
You have the upbeat and “shining sun of the summer” track ‘Sumertime Magic’. It begins with muted steel drums and Childish singing a pop serenade – and then opens up into a bouncy synth-led, melodic dance song. This song will definitely have you bopping along and singing “Do love me, do love me, do” straight away.
‘Feels Like Summer’ is a floatier, closed-eyed jam. It too is no doubt melodic and catchy, but feels more akin to pleasantly cooling off in the shade on a meltingly hot day compared to the lively and animated previous track.
Listen to both of the tracks, here below:
As of now we can’t be sure if these tracks form part of a greater project or are just standalone summer singles to exercise his talent.
We’ve been promised one more Childish Gambino project by Donald, since his last release Awaken, My Love! He has said that the next one will be his last – which we can’t be sure if means the last of music from Gambino as a persona, or Donald Glover entirely.
