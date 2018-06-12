Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago

“My next guest needs no introduction” – Chance the Rapper

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 17:03

Across the board talent - musician, actor, writer, comedian extraordinaire Childish Gambino, i.e Donald Glover, has been having a great year so far – having sat at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his new track ‘This Is America’ AND starred in a major Star Wars film.

YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE GROUNDBREAKING VIDEO FOR CHILDISH GAMBINO’S ‘THIS IS AMERICA’ BELOW:

View the lyrics
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

We just wanna party
Party just for you
We just want the money
Money just for you (yeah)
I know you wanna party
Party just for free
Girl, you got me dancin' (girl, you got me dancin')
Dance and shake the frame (yeah)
We just wanna party (yeah)
Party just for you (yeah)
We just want the money (yeah)
Money just for you (you)
I know you wanna party (yeah)
Party just for free (yeah)
Girl, you got me dancin' (girl, you got me dancin', yeah)
Dance and shake the frame (ooh)

This is America
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now
This is America (woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now

This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy)
Look how I'm livin' now
Police be trippin' now (woo)
Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)
Guns in my area (word, my area)
I got the strap (ayy, ayy)
I gotta carry 'em
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (ugh)
Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag
Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad
Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like, yeah (yeah)
I'm so dope like, yeah (woo)
We gon' blow like yeah (straight up, uh)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Black man

This is America (woo, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' now (woo, woo, don't catch you slippin', now)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy, woah)
Look what I'm whippin' now (Slime!)
This is America (yeah, yeah)
Don't catch you slippin' now (woah, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy, woo)
Look what I'm whippin' now (ayy)

Look how I'm geekin' out (hey)
I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)
I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)
I'm so pretty (yeah, yeah)
I'm gon' get it (ayy, I'm gon' get it)
Watch me move (blaow)
This a celly (ha)
That's a tool (yeah)
On my Kodak (woo, Black)
Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)
Get it (get it, get it)
Ooh, work it (21)
Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)
Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)
I got the plug in Oaxaca (woah)
They gonna find you like "blocka" (blaow)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
America, I just checked my following list, and—
You go tell somebody
—you mothafuckas owe me
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Black man
(1, 2, 3—get down)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me, "Get your money"
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Black man

You just a black man in this world
You just a barcode, ayy
You just a black man in this world
Drivin' expensive foreigns, ayy
You just a big dawg, yeah
I kenneled him in the backyard
No probably ain't life to a dog
For a big dog
Writer(s): QUAVIOUS KEYATE MARSHALL, AAQUIL IBEN SHAMON BROWN, SHAYAA BIN ABRAHAM-JOSEPH, JEFFERY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JAMES BAKER, DONALD GLOVER, LUDWIG GORANSSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

When he’s not busy making new music, or taking on Kanye in SNL sketches, it seems he’s spending the rest of his time being an all-round good person.

Last night, Chance the Rapper was hosting his 30th free ‘Open Mike’ event in his hometown Chicago, and brought on Gambino as a surprise guest. 

Childish Gambino Performing 'This Is America' Live On SNL / Credit: Getty Images

The event was held by Chano at the Harold Washington Library Centre, and was free to attend for anyone with a high school ID – hoping to encourage kids, who might not otherwise get the opportunity to get into the arts, to get involved! This is all part of Chance's continued efforts to give back to his roots in making sure to use his fame for good causes, which we have so musch respect for - and it's great to see Donald getting involved too.

This is one of the first live performances Childish has given of ‘This Is America’ since his Saturday Night Live show, where he’s been keeping a low profile, he has said, to avoid confronting the mass internet conversation surrounding the single. 

This is so incredibly wholesome. Big shoutouts to Chance & Gambino.

Childish’s ‘This is America’ was released with a socially conscious video filled to the brim with clear political messages regarding racism in America, legal gun ownership, police brutality and more – with many clever, subtle references to all its themes in its imagery throughout the video.

Hopefully Gambino will give details of his next project soon, but in the meantime you can check out our latest music round-up including our hot takes on music from Kanye West & Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, Tyler the Creator, Jay Rock and more HERE.

