Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago

Across the board talent - musician, actor, writer, comedian extraordinaire Childish Gambino, i.e Donald Glover, has been having a great year so far – having sat at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his new track ‘This Is America’ AND starred in a major Star Wars film.

When he’s not busy making new music, or taking on Kanye in SNL sketches, it seems he’s spending the rest of his time being an all-round good person.

Last night, Chance the Rapper was hosting his 30th free ‘Open Mike’ event in his hometown Chicago, and brought on Gambino as a surprise guest.

Childish Gambino Performing 'This Is America' Live On SNL / Credit: Getty Images

The event was held by Chano at the Harold Washington Library Centre, and was free to attend for anyone with a high school ID – hoping to encourage kids, who might not otherwise get the opportunity to get into the arts, to get involved! This is all part of Chance's continued efforts to give back to his roots in making sure to use his fame for good causes, which we have so musch respect for - and it's great to see Donald getting involved too.

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

This is one of the first live performances Childish has given of ‘This Is America’ since his Saturday Night Live show, where he’s been keeping a low profile, he has said, to avoid confronting the mass internet conversation surrounding the single.

Childish Gambino just came out @OpenMikeChicago 😭



My life is complete ☑️ pic.twitter.com/pTjDRlP0FW — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) June 12, 2018

This is so incredibly wholesome. Big shoutouts to Chance & Gambino.

Childish’s ‘This is America’ was released with a socially conscious video filled to the brim with clear political messages regarding racism in America, legal gun ownership, police brutality and more – with many clever, subtle references to all its themes in its imagery throughout the video.

Hopefully Gambino will give details of his next project soon, but in the meantime you can check out our latest music round-up including our hot takes on music from Kanye West & Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, Tyler the Creator, Jay Rock and more HERE.