13 Shades Of Chloe Ferry's Hair

Chloe Ferry has left us mesmerised time and time again, changing her hair on a whim and rocking a new colour every month. And tbh we wait for it like we wait for Zoella's new vlog every week.

So if you're short of inspo for your next I-got-dumped/Autumn-refresh/I'm-bored-of-life hair colour then look no further...

1. Perfect platinum...

All products from @bychloeferry All products from @bychloeferry A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Chloe channelled the Girls of The Playboy mansion with this Marilyn Munroe colours. Babestation.

2. Autumn highlights…

You can stop searching ‘Autumn hair’ on Pinterest and take this snap into the hairdresser babes.

3. Blonde bob...

We LOVE this lewk on her. There is nothing chicer than a bob and blonde Chloe is lyf. She must be missing her Geordie-required extensions though.

4. That’s reet mint...

Oh the Kylie Jenner era. Such happy days. Fans have compared the stars for years so MTV gave Chloe her dream day and turned her into the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. We’re LOVING this green.

5. Honey blonde...

Chloe rocked these Lauren Conrad-inspired locks for the Summer and we were OBSESSED.

6. Candyfloss cool...

We couldn’t stop staring at this magical mane of hair that looked like a My Little Pony tail. We just wanted to brush it but stopped ourselves because no one likes a restraining order.

7. Brunette dream...

Chloe as a brunette is like a warm hug; familiar, safe and we can never get enough.

8. Auburn dream….

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Is this the perfect Autumn colour? We think soooo. You could match your hair to the leaves that are gliding from the trees. Brb off to the salon.

9. Mermaid green...

We always suspected Chlo was a magical creature and we were majorly here for it when she proved it with her mermaid weave, pet.

10. We'd rather dip dye…

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:27am PST

Ferry hopped on the dip-dye and Balayage train and choo chooed all the way to beaut hair town.

11. Back to black…

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:18am PST

The classic Chloe vibe with dark hair. Who says blondes have more fun? Not the Geordie Shore gals.

12. Granny chic…

EMAS EMAS A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Nov 6, 2016 at 9:18am PST

As if anyone can pull off sliver as well as this. It almost makes us want to age 60 years and start a knitting circle.

13. Getting wiggy with it…

Chloe loves a wig and we love seeing which ones she’ll wear next. It's a win win tbh.

