Chloe Ferry

13 Shades Of Chloe Ferry's Hair

Like if 50 Shades of Grey was set in a Newcastle hairdressers...

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 16:05

Chloe Ferry has left us mesmerised time and time again, changing her hair on a whim and rocking a new colour every month. And tbh we wait for it like we wait for Zoella's new vlog every week.

So if you're short of inspo for your next I-got-dumped/Autumn-refresh/I'm-bored-of-life hair colour then look no further...

1. Perfect platinum...

All products from @bychloeferry

All products from @bychloeferry

Chloe channelled the Girls of The Playboy mansion with this Marilyn Munroe colours. Babestation.

2. Autumn highlights…

Harper rose sunglasses 😎 order now from @bychloeferry www.bychloeferry.com/sunglasses

Harper rose sunglasses 😎 order now from @bychloeferry www.bychloeferry.com/sunglasses

You can stop searching ‘Autumn hair’ on Pinterest and take this snap into the hairdresser babes.

3. Blonde bob...

Follow my favourite surgeon @elitecosmeticsurgery

Follow my favourite surgeon @elitecosmeticsurgery

We LOVE this lewk on her. There is nothing chicer than a bob and blonde Chloe is lyf. She must be missing her Geordie-required extensions though.

4. That’s reet mint...

Oh the Kylie Jenner era. Such happy days. Fans have compared the stars for years so MTV gave Chloe her dream day and turned her into the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. We’re LOVING this green.

5. Honey blonde...

Contacts from 👀 @ispyeyes

Contacts from 👀 @ispyeyes

Chloe rocked these Lauren Conrad-inspired locks for the Summer and we were OBSESSED.

6. Candyfloss cool...

Follow my favourite surgeon @elitecosmeticsurgery

Follow my favourite surgeon @elitecosmeticsurgery

We couldn’t stop staring at this magical mane of hair that looked like a My Little Pony tail. We just wanted to brush it but stopped ourselves because no one likes a restraining order.

7. Brunette dream...

Good night from me and Barbra😺

Good night from me and Barbra😺

Chloe as a brunette is like a warm hug; familiar, safe and we can never get enough.

8. Auburn dream….

Is this the perfect Autumn colour? We think soooo. You could match your hair to the leaves that are gliding from the trees. Brb off to the salon.

9. Mermaid green...

Getty

We always suspected Chlo was a magical creature and we were majorly here for it when she proved it with her mermaid weave, pet.

10. We'd rather dip dye…

Ferry hopped on the dip-dye and Balayage train and choo chooed all the way to beaut hair town.

11. Back to black…

The classic Chloe vibe with dark hair. Who says blondes have more fun? Not the Geordie Shore gals.

12. Granny chic…

EMAS

EMAS

As if anyone can pull off sliver as well as this. It almost makes us want to age 60 years and start a knitting circle.

13. Getting wiggy with it…

Makeup by @makeupby_yj 🎨

Makeup by @makeupby_yj 🎨

Chloe loves a wig and we love seeing which ones she’ll wear next. It's a win win tbh.

Now check out the times Chloe Ferry proved she could rock a crop top like no other...

