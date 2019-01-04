Chloe Ferry

Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year

The Geordie Shore lasses' New Year's resolutions are all about progressing their relationships.

Friday, January 4, 2019 - 12:20

We already know that Geordie Shore lasses Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry have hit the jackpot with their lads, and now it looks both of them are making 2019 will be all about their relationships.

Char revealed the huge step she wants to take with Joshua Ritchie, and it seems Chloe and Sam Gowland are going to be VERY busy this year indeed.

Play the video to see Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry show off their SECOND home...

The lasses both revealed their New Year's resolutions to Closer Magazine, with Charlotte revealing that she and Josh have plans to move in together.

They aren't currently living in the same house, but Charlotte has big plans to make their first home perfect: "I'm planning on moving in with my boyfriend Josh Ritchie," she said.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"So one of my New Year's resolutions is to do our house and make it all homely," she added.

Meanwhile, Chloe is focused firstly on taking up ice skating again (she formerly competed in the sport).

"I plan to start ice skating again. I was amazing when I was younger, but now I've stopped doing it."

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

And her second resolution is to come off contraception and try for a baby with Sam.

"I also want to come off my contraceptive and have a baby this year," she revealed.

While pregnancy AND pulling stunts on the ice might not go hand in hand, we reckon our lass can do it all.

So many exciting things to come in 2019!

 

