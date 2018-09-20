Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'

The Geordie Shore lass was not willing to let this absolutely ridiculous comment slide.

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 11:43

Chloe Ferry has just learned the extremes some people are willing to go to in a bid to find flaws in others.

Yep, the Geordie Shore lass was subject to the most ridiculous level of internet scrutiny when someone claimed that the reflection in her kettle made it appear that her stomach wasn't flat.

PLAY the video to watch Chloe Ferry GO IN after a fan said her stomach wasn't flat in the kettle reflection...

Note to self: Don't come for Chloe.

Chloe is noticeably fuming as she says someone left a comment saying: "I can tell in your smeg kettle that you have not got a flat stomach."

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Not sure this person is fully up to speed on how kettle reflections work tbh.

"Sorry for not being perfect," she fumes in the clip.

It's understandable that Chloe was pretty annoyed about it, but the person who wrote it isn't alone. In fact, it sits amongst plenty of other nasty comments towards the star.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Fortunately, Chloe has great support from her fans too, with someone pointing out: "if it was the other way round and you guys were getting these nasty comments on your pictures you wouldn’t like it, let the girl live her life ."

Which is totally right, just because someone is in the public eye doesn't mean they're fair game to aim any and every insult their way (even kettle jabs).

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Chloe has made no secret of the trolling she endures day in day out, and while many may argue that it simply comes with the territory, it's questionable what anyone has to gain from leaving hateful comments towards celebrities.

Now that this tea has been spilt, let's all get back to our own kettles for a nice cuppa.

 

