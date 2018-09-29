Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It

The Geordie star is still getting used to puppy life...

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 10:43

Chloe Ferry's surprise venture into motherhood is keeping us all entertained - and especially her man Sam Gowland.

In case you've been up in the mountains with no service for the past month, Chloe has not had a baby but she became a puppy mummy on her 23rd birthday when Sam gifted her Ivy, the most adorable dog evs.

They certainly seem to be a happy little family but are still tackling the age-old issue of... puppy training, and things don't seem to be getting any better.

After showing off the dog toilet mats that Chloe had bought Ivy last week, the little rascal has not only missed the memo completely but also got her beloved owner covered in its poo.

We don't just mean Chloe's clothes were covered either as Sam revealed that the pup's pooey paws got it all over Chloe's mouth. Yep. She accidentally tasted her dog's own poo.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Sam shared the horrifying story on Twitter, starting by saying he was "laughing crying here" like every supportive partner would be when you're covered in actual faeces.

"The dog has had a poo in the kitchen stepped all in it walked in the living room Chloe has picked her up and started kissing her all over," he said, taking us through it scene by scene like a horror movie that only gets worse and worse.

"Now she’s got shit on her mouth and running to the kitchen shouting “dirty dirty bitch"." We're surprised that's all Chloe was saying!

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Of all the puppy training stories we've heard over the years, only Chloe has had one quite like this.

Let's hope Ivy learns to stick to the pads from now on...

