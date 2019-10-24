Chloe Ferry Adopts Adele’s Motto, Sweating Off The Haters

Chloe Ferry is showing that she's not fazed by the cycle of nasty tabloid stories that have been written about her this past month.

The Geordie Shore star is taking the high road all the way to the gym, paying her haters no mind while getting stronger.

Instagram @chloegshore1

The 24-year-old shared an impressive video to her Instagram Stories yesterday of her working her ass off in the gym -- although, the ass isn't going anywhere.

Chloe is working on her strength and physique in the short clip, which shows her motivated as she squats and lifts weights.

Instagram Stories @chloegshore1

The self-proclaimed "gym baby" has been unfairly targeted by tabloids this year following her split with ex-boyfriend Sam Gowland but she's making it clear that she is not in the least bit bothered.

Perhaps she's taking a leaf out of Adele's book after the pop superstar joked about her weight loss online yesterday.

Instagram Stories @chloegshore1

"I used to cry but now I sweat," the 'Rolling In The Deep' singer wrote on Instagram as an amazing humble brag alongside a photo of her and Drake.

Like Adele, the Geordie lass is working on herself post-break up and looking incredible while doing so.

Any Geordie Shore fan will know that Chloe's no stranger to singing - fair enough, while drunk or joking around on her Instagram - so perhaps her next business move will be a female empowerment collab with Tottenham's finest.

Surely we're not the only ones wanting to make that happen? Let's start a petition...