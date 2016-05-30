Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna Are A Good Couple But Now’s Not The Time, Says Sophie Kasaei

Chloe Ferry

And despite all the arguments Sophie Also thinks that Marty is a nice lad

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 13:15

There’s been more drama in the new series of Geordie Shore than Abbie wears layers of fake tan, and almost all of it has been caused by Chloe Ferry and Marty McKenna’s complicated relationship. 

Everyone in the house has an opinion on the on/off couple, and that opinion mostly seems to be that they should just leave each other alone. However in her new new! magazine column Sophie Kasaei admits how she really feels about the flirty pair. 

“I do think Chloe and Marty make a really great couple because they're SO similar,” she writes.

But - and of course there’s a but - she doesn’t think they should try to be a couple while they’re on the show.

“You can't be in Geordie Shore and then this late on get in a relationship. Maybe when the show ends it will work out, but now isn't the right time for both of them,” she adds.

And Sophie has also revealed that despite how it seems on the show she actually does like Marty. 

“As much as his relationship with Chloe is on and off more than a kettle, I do get along with him. He's not a bad lad. In fact, he's actually a really, really nice lad,” she says. 

Geordie Shore continues on Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV!

 

Marty McKenna and Chole Ferry DO make a good couple according to Sophie Kasaei

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram
Marty McKenna and Chole Ferry DO make a good couple according to Sophie Kasaei

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Marty McKenna and Chole Ferry DO make a good couple according to Sophie Kasaei

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram
Marnie Simpson plans to introduce Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
Vicky Pattison reveals what she eats in a week and it includes sweets and booze!
