Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Celebrate Christmas Festivities Early Together

The Ultimate Christmas Couple are getting started early...

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 14:18

With 10 days to go until Santa pops down the chimney, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are getting things started early with their own festive celebrations ahead of everyone else.

After splashing out mega buck$ to transform their Newcastle pad into a Winter Wonderland for their first Christmas at home together, the Geordie Shore stars are feeling their festive oats already and decided to get the party started early.

Last night the pair joined the rest of the UK in the unofficial Office Christmas Party Weekend to kick off the winter fun with a quality night out, and we bet it was a wild one with these two.

Chloe posted a stunning photo of the couple on her Instagram - at her famous tree set-up, duh - and they both look seriously gorgeous, no joke.

Instagram @chloegshore1

Besides Chloe's wig (to die for!) and leopard print top, the lovers are absolutely glowing and look so happy to be spending their first Christmas together in their own home.

Earlier this month, Sam revealed how delighted they were when they completed decorating their house, saying "Our first Christmas in our own home" while sharing a pic of their wee family.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Considering that Sam gifted Chloe their beautiful pup Ivy for her birthday earlier this year, we cannot wait to see what they give each other for Christmas!

And we bet Ivy is buzzing about her stocking, too...

