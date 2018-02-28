Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin

The Geordie Shore couple have showed off the results of their fresh tattoos.

Saturday, March 10, 2018 - 10:46

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland have once again proved that they're in this relationship for life by taking the major step of getting each other's names etched onto their skin for the rest of eternity.

The Geordie Shore couple have been dating for around six months now, and recently wrapped up filming the upcoming series of the MTV show in Australia.

Let's get checking out Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace talking all things relationships...

While getting an inking in honour of a boyfriend/girlfriend is always a pretty risky step, it just goes to show how serious the duo are about making their romance work long term.

Sam was the one to debut the results on Instagram, writing the caption: "2 words speak a thousand memories 💉🔍"

2 words speak a thousand memories 💉🔍

2 words speak a thousand memories 💉🔍

A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on

Fans took to the comments section to praise Chloe and Sam for being the ultimate match: "You guys are honestly made for each other I love you guys," one person gushed.

Back when they first went public with their relationship, Sam revealed in an interview with MailOnline that he doesn't care if outsiders assumed their romance is for PR purposes.

- @boohoo's + @boohoomanofficial 's STUDENT SAMPLE SALE CANCELLED DUE TO THE WEATHER APOLOGIES EVERYONE. #spon #boohoo #boohooman

"People will always have their opinions, but I suppose that's what keeps the show going. As long as me and Chloe know what's going on, I don't give a f**k what people think," he said. 

At the time Chloe called her boyfriend "the one" and Sam agreed that he couldn't see himself ever getting bored of their relationship. Too cute.

WATCH: Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, and Lateysha Grace in Episode Two of That's What She Said... 

Latest News

From Kris Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Unforgivable Mistakes Celebrities Made On Social-Media
From Jennifer Garner To Nicole Kidman: 8 Times Celebrities Unexpectedly Became Memes
Kim Kardashian Has An Explanation For Why She Sent Perfume To Her Haters
Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack
From Sophie Kasaei To Kim Kardashian: 9 Times Reality Stars Shared Shockingly Intimate Moments Of Their LIves
New Music Round-Up: Years & Years, Lily Allen, Demi Lovato
Selena Gomez 'Nearly Died' From Kidney Surgery Complications
MNEK
MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video
Could Kem Cetinay Return To The Villa For Love Island 2018?
Halo Eyebrows Are A Thing Now And We Have Plenty Of Thoughts
Charlotte Crosby’s Got An Important Life Lesson To Share And It’s Got Us Feeling Inspired – EXCLUSIVE
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Kim Kardashian's Emojis Have Sparked A Huge Debate Around Feminism
Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Just Weighed In On Cheryl Blossom Being A Witch

More From Chloe Ferry

Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Admits She Needs To ‘Trust Sam Gowland More’ As They Get Their Relationship Back On Track – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Debuts New Short Brown Hair With A Cheeky Belfie
Chloe Ferry Poses Naked During A Romantic Bath With Boyfriend Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore Episode 8 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Ferry Tells Sam Gowland She Loves Him As The Couple Get Closer Than Ever
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Insists Things Got ‘Massively Blown Out Of Proportion’ As Chloe Ferry Kicks Off After He ‘Asks For A Girl’s Number’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore Episode 7 Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland’s Sneaky Quickie Ends In Disaster After The Couple Fall Victim To A Bathroom Breakage

Trending Articles

From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Jennifer Lawrence Hasn't Had Sex In A Seriously Long Time And This Is Why
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Straddles A Completely Naked Casey Johnson
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Liam Payne Had The Best Response To Rumours He's Jealous Of Cheryl And Tom Hardy
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Little Mix
Little Mix Break 20 Year Long Spice Girls UK Chart Record
Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack