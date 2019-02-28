Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday

The Geordie Shore couple hid behind their hotel room curtain.

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 10:43

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are attempting to spend a bit of time relaxing on holiday after a hectic few weeks filming Geordie Shore.

However, their dreams of pure bliss in the Caribbean came shattering down yesterday when someone seemed to recognise them in their hotel.

Play the video with the SOUND ON to witness Chloe and Sam's extra friendly (terrifying) fan...

The pair took to their Instagram stories to share clips from the safety of their hotel room, but what could be heard outside was nothing short of terrifying.

Chloe captured the whole thing from her hiding spot behind the curtain. The sound of a completely deranged voice repeatedly yelling her and Sam's names could be heard.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

The voice appeared to be female and could be heard loud and clear from just behind their window.

"I want to be your friend," they could be heard shouting.

At one point, Chloe feared that she had gotten too close, worried that the person caught another glimpse of her.

Instagram/samgowland

"Be friends with me Chloe," they can be heard saying, while Chloe mutters, "Jesus Christ."

The pair stayed in their room, and tbh it seemed like they didn't know whether to laugh or cry about the whole sitch.

Luckily the situation was eventually diffused, and the pair were able to leave their room and enjoy a lovely dinner.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Here's hoping Chloe and Sam's fan gives them a little peace and quiet for the rest of the trip.

And if they don't, it looks like the couple have made themselves a new radgie pal!

