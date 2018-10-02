Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location

Geordie Shore's power couple just splashed out on a mint new pad.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 10:38

If anyone has any questions about how well Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are doing rn, all you need to do is look at their growing list of real estate.

Geordie Shore's power couple have just splashed the cash on a second home, and the location is honestly to die for.

PLAY the video for your very first look at Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry's new pad overlooking the amazing river...

Okay, consider us officially jealous.

The pair's sizeable new pad is overlooking the stunning Tyne, and we'll probably catch Chlo and Sam jumping on one of those mahoosive cruise ships whenever they fancy a little getaway.

Instagram

Anyone who kept up with Chlo and Sam as they purchased their very first home together will know that it was quite the project, with them getting involved every step of the way to ensure their dream place was built.

And it's looking like house numero uno is no different, and the property is a bit of a work-in-progress rn.

Instagram

But we just know the finished product is going to be absolutely unreal.

Sam dished on their current status on the property ladder on Instagram yesterday, revealing that they've got the two houses on the go right now with plans to by a THIRD before Christmas.

Instagram

Those two are literally unstoppable.

Don't forget to catch the two radgies when Geordie Shore returns Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! 

Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
