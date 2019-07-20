Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together

Are Ivy's parents back together again?!

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 10:42

This is not a drill: Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland may be back together... again.

Yesterday, the Geordie Shore stars travelled to Spain together and have made cryptic posts on Instagram to let fans know without officially making any sort of statement.

Instagram

It all began when they both made it known they were either in the airport or on the plane, where fans quickly realised they were both on Ryanair flights at the same time.

While neither of them have appeared in their ex’s Instagram Stories, Chloe posted a video of her and a new friend drinking prosecco on board and Sam posted a video of him walking to the plane, showing the Ryanair branding.

Instagram @chloegshore1

Everything came together once they landed in Spain - Magaluf, to be specific here - as Sam shared a video of their friend waiting at the airport holding a “Gowland + Ferry” sign.

Jackpot! Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry may have sat separately (those Ryanair charges are ridiculous, to be fair) but they travelled together and are most likely in Magaluf for the same purpose

Instagram @samgowland

They’ve both been posting thirst traps to Instagram already so, whether or not they’re taking each other’s photos, it’s about to heat up.

Signing out, your Geordie Shore investigative Instagram agent.

