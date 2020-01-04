Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together In Thailand

'New Year, New Me' is the raging vibe for the first week of January for most of the global population, however former Geordie Shore couple Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are ringing in the new decade together despite a very messy break-up (or two) in 2019.

The on-off couple are both holidaying in Thailand together with a group of friends. We should clarify that when we say 'together' we mean physically together as neither party has confirmed whether or not they are once again romantically inclined.

Instagram @chloegshore1

Chloe travelled overseas in style as she flew business class while her ex-boyfriend Sam took the humble approach of flying economy earlier this week.

Both of them have been making their followers green with envy as they post their beach-ready Insta posts, flaunting tiny bikinis and even shorter swim trunks (we see you, Sam!).

Instagram @samgowland

As if fans couldn't already tell they were in the same place from the crystal blue seas behind them or the lush wooden exterior of their hotel, their Instagram Stories have proven further evidence that they are very much spending time together.

Last night they shared videos of their sparkling cocktails at a group dinner then this morning they've captured the same adorable little dog sunbathing on the roadside, most likely because they're both missing Ivy, Chloe's dog gifted to her from Sam on her 22nd birthday.

Instagram @chloegshore1

Chloe and Sam separating was never going to be clean cut when they had set up properties together and worked on the same reality show. However, given that rumours of cheating and public outcries on social media haunted their relationship in the last half of 2019, it's surprising to see that they're able to do so much together with their friends.

Of course, people will always speculate about whether things are romantic or not but we're sure if that day comes they'll tell the world when they feel ready to.