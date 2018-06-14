Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together

The Geordie Shore lovebirds have officially moved into their dream home.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 11:02

Rome wasn't built in a day, but Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland's brand new home has come together MEGA quickly.

Just yesterday the lovebirds took us inside their first pad together, and while it was a work-in-progress at the time, they've managed to get things looking ship-shape in just ONE DAY.

Hit play on the video to see Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland's stunning bedroom as they take us inside their brand new home...

The pair popped a well-deserved bottle of champers after what was no doubt a VERY hard day of grafting (especially for those working on the house, bravo to you lot!).

Chlo and Sam have officially moved into the stunning pad, with their mattress making it's way to their gorgeous new bed frame at just gone 9pm.

Instagram/Chloegshore1

We must say we are BEYOND jealous of that walk-in wardrobe, and did you see the size of that telly?

The Geordie Shore lass is clearly so proud of her new pad (and rightly so), as she documented her new living room and admitted: "I'm showing off! I'm showing everyone the scenery."

Instagram/Chloegshore1

And what lovely scenery it is.

While the pair still have a small way to go when it comes to filling out their huge new home, we're so buzzing that they've finally moved in.

Instagram/Chloegshore1

Now we can't wait to see what else they're going to do with the place. Congrats guys!

Hit play on the video to see the stage their pad was at yesterday compared to now (it's pretty damn impressive!)...

