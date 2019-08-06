Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Celebrates Instagram Milestone With Impromptu French Lesson

Chloe Ferry is a lot of things - a reality superstar, a chicken nugget connoisseur, a successful entrepreneur - but she is certainly not a linguist.

The Geordie Shore star has shown off her best French skills on her Instagram Stories earlier this morning so celebrate a huge career milestone and, well, let's just say they needs some work.

Chloe has hit 3.3 million followers on Instagram (um, wow!) so immediately took to the platform to share her overwhelming thanks with her loyal fans.

"So I have just hit 3.3 million on Instagram," she said, "and I want to say a massive hello, je m'appelle, bonjour to all my new followers, thank you so much."

That's right, she said: "Hello, je m'appellle, bonjour." Translation: Hello, my name is, hello." Did she know what she was saying?!

To be fair to Chloe, she's been a busy gal working away all summer, whether it be on TV or running her salon or dancing those break-up blues away in Ibiza, so she won't have had the time for French lessons.

The hilarious moment obviously went down a storm with fans, who are most likely glad to know their fave Chloe hasn't changed too much after she shocked everyone earlier this week with an ice skating video.

If you were expecting Chloe Ferry to like Bambi on ice then think again because this short clip of her giving a legitimate ice skating performance to Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' is everything.

Maybe stick to the ice rink, Chlo...

