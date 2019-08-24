Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip

Chloe Ferry has shown off her brand new bright blonde hair in a series of videos and images from her current trip to Ibiza.

The Geordie Shore lass decided to treat herself before heading on the mini-break and opted to lighten her ashy blonde hair to a full platinum shade. The end result is just as gorgeous as we would have expected.

Taking to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her girls’ trip, the 23-year-old wrote: “Ibiza baby” as she posed in a spotted red mesh dress over a black bodysuit. The outfit was fully off-the-charts incredible, but her lightened mane is the true star of the image.

Holly Hagan took to the comments section to write: “Unreal” with three heart-eyed emojis as Sophie Kasaei branded her “My Queen” and pal Abbie Holborn wrote the simple phrase: “Unreal.”

Instagram

Fans were also loving the picture, with one person responding: “Absolutely beautiful! Enjoy Ibiza you deserve to smile 😊 and have fun after an awful week! Time to make memories with your stunning girlies xx”

This comes as Chloe threw her support behind Holly Hagan by retweeting her message about trolls: “Literally had to block like 20 people on insta tonight.. but there’s a running theme EVERY SINGLE ONE of them was following me?

Instagram/ChloeFerry

Holly then added: “If you don’t like what you see move the fuck along. You wouldn’t catch me on someone’s profile I don’t like, how much time do y’all have.”

Is anyone else now tempted to bleach their hair before the end of Summer?