Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip

It suits her!

Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 10:33

Chloe Ferry has shown off her brand new bright blonde hair in a series of videos and images from her current trip to Ibiza.

The Geordie Shore lass decided to treat herself before heading on the mini-break and opted to lighten her ashy blonde hair to a full platinum shade. The end result is just as gorgeous as we would have expected.

Ibiza baby
View this post on Instagram

Ibiza baby

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Taking to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her girls’ trip, the 23-year-old wrote: “Ibiza baby” as she posed in a spotted red mesh dress over a black bodysuit. The outfit was fully off-the-charts incredible, but her lightened mane is the true star of the image.

Holly Hagan took to the comments section to write: “Unreal” with three heart-eyed emojis as Sophie Kasaei branded her “My Queen” and pal Abbie Holborn wrote the simple phrase: “Unreal.”

Instagram

Fans were also loving the picture, with one person responding: “Absolutely beautiful! Enjoy Ibiza you deserve to smile 😊 and have fun after an awful week! Time to make memories with your stunning girlies xx”

This comes as Chloe threw her support behind Holly Hagan by retweeting her message about trolls: “Literally had to block like 20 people on insta tonight.. but there’s a running theme EVERY SINGLE ONE of them was following me? 

Instagram/ChloeFerry

Holly then added: “If you don’t like what you see move the fuck along. You wouldn’t catch me on someone’s profile I don’t like, how much time do y’all have.”

Is anyone else now tempted to bleach their hair before the end of Summer?

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
2019 MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco
2019 VMAs: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Hailey Baldwin Has A Mystery Word Tattooed On Her Neck But What Does It Say?
Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Poster Is Here And The Internet Is Beyond Thirsty
Get To Know Kim Petras
Get To Know: Kim Petras
Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo Inspired By Her Italy Trip With Kaitlynn Carter
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Love Life As She Talks Her Relationship With Fans
Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Make-Up And Skincare Brand For Gen Z
Bella Thorne Slams Jake Paul After He’s Spotted With Someone Who Isn’t Tana Mongeau
Khloe Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Joking About True Thompson Counting Calories
Jake Paul Addresses Rumours He Cheated On Tana Mongeau During Solo Honeymoon
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Has Her Face Contoured With A ‘Light Tattoo Of Foundation’
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3

More From Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Chloe Ferry in August 2019 on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Celebrates Instagram Milestone With Impromptu French Lesson
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Flaunts Incredible Break-Up Bod As the Geordie Shore Cast Reunite In Ibiza
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry poses in her Newcastle salon CM House of Aesthetics
Chloe Ferry Is The ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ As She Announces Huge News
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer While Guessing The Rules
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Hilariously Mistakes Usain Bolt For A Footballer But Knows About 'The Red Card' | MTV Celeb
Chloe Ferry and Bethan Kershaw on Instagram in bikinis
Chloe Ferry and Bethan Kershaw Show Off Bikini Bodies In Fire Photoshoot
Chloe Ferry
Sophie Kasaei Left The Most Mum-Like Comment On Chloe Ferry's Underboob Pic
Chloe Ferry announces beauty shop opening in Newcastle on Instagram Stories, March 2019
Chloe Ferry Announces She’s Opening Her Own Beauty Shop ‘CM House of Aesthetics’
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Sam Gowland Calls Out 'Disgusting' Comment On Chloe Ferry's Picture

Trending Articles

Life
we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
BTS
BTS Win MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019!
Chloe Ferry Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair As She Shares Images From Her Ibiza Trip
Scott Disick Just Bought Sofia Richie The Most Extravagant 21st Birthday Present
Camila Mendes Shares A Cute Post In Honour Of Her Anniversary With Charles Melton
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
2019 MTV VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco
2019 VMAs: How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships