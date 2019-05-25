Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Flaunts Incredible Break-Up Bod As the Geordie Shore Cast Reunite In Ibiza

Charlotte Crosby, Nathan Henry and Sophie Kasaei are all living it up with Chloe...

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 11:27

Our morning scroll of Instagram felt like a brand new special of Geordie Shore this morning as we watched Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei kick off their holiday to Ibiza.

The gang were out in full force with their barely-there outfits as they wasted no time getting into the thick of it, making the most of the insane sound system in their villa to get the party started early.

They kept us all in the loop via Instagram Stories like loving children letting their parents know they're safe and sound, although instead of expertly wholesome content we have Chloe showing us Nathan's booty in the shower.

Chloe quickly got fans talking after she posted a video of her showing off her super-toned physique in an electric blue bikini.

Instagram @chloegshore1

The newly-single star is letting her newly-blonde hair down after a tumultuous few weeks that has seen her split with ex-boyfriend Sam Gowland.

Fans have been shocked by the news of their fan favourites breaking up but they're both mainly keeping quiet (despite ongoing rumours) out of respect for one another.

Instagram @chloegshore1

"To answer everyone’s question, me and Sam are not back together," she said on Instagram Stories earlier this week to clear up confusion surrounding their living situation.

"Yeah, we live together, but that’s because we’ve got a mortgage together. We can’t just chuck each other out."

Instagram @chloegshore1

Although they're putting on a civil front, it hasn't stopped fans from stirring up the situation in Chloe's Instagram comments.

"Boy is Sam prob regretting splitting up with you gorgeous lady," one fan commented on her compulsory First Night 'Fit post, showing her wearing a bondage-style bralet and orange shorts.

Despite the whirling drama, Chloe looks like she's having a great time without a care in the world as she went along to Defected with her Geordie fam.

