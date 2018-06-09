Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History

Anyone who's watched Geordie Shore will know that Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland love a night out on the toon, but no one was prepared for their latest escapades.

The radgies got nothing short of pure mortal as they hit Shoosh nightclub in Brighton on Saturday night.

Hit play on the video to see exactly what went down on Chloe and Sam's night from bum squeezes and shots to nicking nuggets off unsuspecting strangers (Images: Vantage News)...

Chlo and Sam were all about shots, shots, shots before Chloe moved on to swigging vodka straight from the bottle (brave woman).

And it appears Chloe took more than a bit of a liking to one of the VIP hostesses, as she spent a whole bunch of time with her downing shots and going in for an extra cheeky bum squeeze.

Luckily, Sam didn't seem to mind.

Chlo and Sam decided to leave the club at around 2:30am, but the wild night didn't end there.

Chlo found herself in the company of her oldest and best pal.. chicken nuggets as she pinched a few from other party peeps in the street.

The pair's wild outing comes after Sam hinted he might like to get hitched to his lass.

Before making their way to Brighton the pair were in York celebrating the wedding of Sam’s dad.

And as they posed for a romantic photo, with Chloe stunning in a baby blue dress and Sam looking dapper in a check suit, it was hinted they might soon become husband and wife themselves.

“Might be her turn next,” Sam wrote as he shared the photo on Instagram, along with #Wedding.

Ooh-er!

While there's no telling whether Sam is actually planning a big proposal, can you even begin to imagine the reception party at THAT wedding?

It's bound to be epic.

