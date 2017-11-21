Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Chloe Ferry has gone in on a troll who compared her to Sam Gowland's Love Island ex Georgia Harrison and every single word of her response is literally dripping in sarcasm.

The Geordie Shore lass promptly opened her Snapchat app and issued a whole heap of sass in the direction of a woman called Karen who made the genuinely awful decision to wade into their relationship.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of the most incredible Geordie Shore transformations of all time...

The whole situation kicked off when Sam read out the message comparing Chloe to his ex-girlfriend. "Some woman, she looks like she’s got a family in her DP, commented saying: “Did Georgia Harrison leave you as you have defo stepped down a few notches. Sorry, not being rude.”

Chloe couldn't resist shutting Karen down and responded: "So I thought, you know what, I’ll comment back to the bitch. 'I know it’s such a shame, I'm such a downgrade, what can I do to make myself better than Georgia or even like Georgia?'"

Chloe Ferry hits back at troll who compared her to Sam Gowland's ex-girlfriend. / Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Said troll must have seen the warning signs flashing in bright red, and quickly responded: "Oh sorry, I pushed your buttons. But you replied, so you must be offended."

The saga didn't stop there, with Sam issuing his own message to Karen: "You are so right. I have really let my hair down recently, I need to knock it up a notch, to get on par where I was before. Maybe a few helpful tips from yourself? Sorry, not being rude either. You look lovely."

The couple unleashed a series of sarcastic messages in Karen's direction. / Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Proving that there's nothing quite so satisfying as killing someone with kindness, Chloe finished up: "Karen babe, you look like such a family person. I look up to you, your profile picture, and your delightful comments on your profile.

She added: "I feel like Sam is too good for me. Infact, way too good for me - especially now I’ve seen your comments. Some friendly advice would be very nice."

That was a truly inspiring lesson in throwing shade.