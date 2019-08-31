Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex
Tears, cake, a full English and a Rolex - 24 is already a wild ride for our girl!
Chloe Ferry is another year older, wiser and, oh, it seems a lot more emotional as she turns 24 today.
The Geordie Shore lass had one hell of a birthday morning filled with tears, cake, balloons, eggs, dogs, special messages from her castmates and the most blinged out watch we've ever laid eyes on.
Chloe's birthday got off to an emotional start when her influencer pal Antonia Knowles got a huge box delivered with some cute AF personalised balloons that had a photo of them on it.
"This is literally the best. Oh my God, I'm actually getting upset," she said holding back tears. "I can't believe I'm literally crying over a balloon. I've actually got such an amazing friend."
There's no doubt that thoughtful gifts are Chloe's favourite as she went on to say: "I'm so embarrassed that I'm physically crying over a f**king balloon but it's just because I've got such an amazing friend."
From there, the tears eventually stopped and the excitement kicked in after being showered in gifts - including cake, Dior and a full English breakfast - from her mam and, of course, Ivy.
You may remember that Chloe was given Ivy for her birthday last year, which is a tough present to top. So, did anyone manage to out-shine Ivy?
Not one to wait for what she wants, Chloe showed fans her own birthday gift to herself: a lavish, outrageously blinged up Rolex watch. It must've cost a pretty penny or two.
Although she might've given herself some birthday lovin', the love was shared from everywhere as her pals, family and castmates - past and present - took to social media.
"I would like to wish my little Chloe Ferry a happy birthday," Charlotte Crosby said in a video on her Instagram Stories, "and I can't wait to be away next weeked partying."
We would like to wish Chloe the happiest of birthdays from her family here at MTV! 💜