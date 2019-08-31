Chloe Ferry Had An Emotional Birthday Morning With A Blinged Out Rolex

Chloe Ferry is another year older, wiser and, oh, it seems a lot more emotional as she turns 24 today.

The Geordie Shore lass had one hell of a birthday morning filled with tears, cake, balloons, eggs, dogs, special messages from her castmates and the most blinged out watch we've ever laid eyes on.

Instagram @chloegshore1

Chloe's birthday got off to an emotional start when her influencer pal Antonia Knowles got a huge box delivered with some cute AF personalised balloons that had a photo of them on it.

"This is literally the best. Oh my God, I'm actually getting upset," she said holding back tears. "I can't believe I'm literally crying over a balloon. I've actually got such an amazing friend."

Instagram @chloegshore1

There's no doubt that thoughtful gifts are Chloe's favourite as she went on to say: "I'm so embarrassed that I'm physically crying over a f**king balloon but it's just because I've got such an amazing friend."

From there, the tears eventually stopped and the excitement kicked in after being showered in gifts - including cake, Dior and a full English breakfast - from her mam and, of course, Ivy.

Instagram @chloegshore1

You may remember that Chloe was given Ivy for her birthday last year, which is a tough present to top. So, did anyone manage to out-shine Ivy?

Not one to wait for what she wants, Chloe showed fans her own birthday gift to herself: a lavish, outrageously blinged up Rolex watch. It must've cost a pretty penny or two.

Instagram @chloegshore1

Although she might've given herself some birthday lovin', the love was shared from everywhere as her pals, family and castmates - past and present - took to social media.

"I would like to wish my little Chloe Ferry a happy birthday," Charlotte Crosby said in a video on her Instagram Stories, "and I can't wait to be away next weeked partying."

We would like to wish Chloe the happiest of birthdays from her family here at MTV! 💜