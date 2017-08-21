Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Chloe Ferry has clapped back at a bunch of trolls who had something to say about her talents in the kitchen, and it turns out no amount of criticism is going to make her feel bad about her signature eggy bread dish.

The Geordie Shore gal took to Snapchat to post a live-action video of the recipe, but it was her caption of "Wife material" that sparked controversy. As a heads up, it looks like most guys out there have an entire checklist they need fulfilled before getting down on one knee.

Amongst a bunch of differentiations between French toast and eggy bread, a whole heap of people decided to make their fairly harsh opinion heard: "How is @Chloe_GShore calling herself wife material by putting a bit of bread in some egg? I think not. Lol," one person wrote.

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Deciding that it was just too tempting to RT his comment with a sassy caption, Chloe made the kind of point that will forever stand the test of time: "Babe have u tasted eggy bread before ? Guess not."

Can't argue with that.

This comes as a load of fans leapt to Chloe's defense in the @-replies. "Babe, you are proper wife material with or without eggy bread. I sat that as a straight, married woman," one hero wrote, while another added: "Imagine getting abuse for making eggy bread though."

So there it is. A feud that involves Chloe Ferry, some internet critics, and a slice of totally inoffensive eggy bread. Otherwise known as a typical Monday.

