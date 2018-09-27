Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes

Anyone who has been keeping up with Chloe Ferry will know that she's bang on it when it comes to the gym lately.

But the Geordie Shore lass has raised a few eyebrows with her idea of "perfect" gym attire following her latest Instagram upload.

Cho took to the app to drop the snap alongside the caption: "Perfect for the gym 💪🏻."

It's undeniable that she looks beyond banging in the picture, and the clothes are most definitely perfect for showing off her famous curves.

However, something that fans felt they deffo weren't perfect for is working out.

First of all, the sliders are probably an issue, as one person pointed out: "Not sure I’d wear sliders to the gym 🤣 curves looking on point though! 💕."

Another added one issue for those among us with big boobs, which obviously applies to Chlo: "My tits would be all over if I wore that to the gym," they wrote.

"My boobs would fall out of that bra if I run with it. #bigboobsproblems," added another person.

You'd certainly give the other gym-goers an eyeful.

But while Chloe's outfit might not be the best for Zumba class, she certainly looks unreal.

And the fans have noticed: "You look beaut hun 😍," wrote one as another added: "You rocket 😍."

And in fairness, Chloe's not miles off, all she needs is a sturdy shoe and a sweat resistant work out top and she'll be on the way to fitness goddess in no time.

Happy gyming babes.