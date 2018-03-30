Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night

The Geordie Shore couple experienced something weird in Middlesbrough.

Friday, March 30, 2018 - 14:21

Chloe Ferry couldn’t be more convinced that she and Sam Gowland witnessed an alien spaceship flying around in Middlesbrough last night.

The Geordie Shore couple immediately took to Snapchat to open up about the event, and it’s fair to say they’re equal parts amazed and spooked by what went down. 

Doing what literally everyone would do if they spotted a white light overhead, the 22-year-old swiped open her account and shared the entire experience with her millions of followers.

 “I swear down. Honestly, me and Sam have just seen a UFO. The light was shining down off the plane,” she said. “The UFO, this light was shining down. And then it zoomed off. It was a UFO, I promise. Aliens do exist, I swear to God.”

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Sam then interjected: “And they’re in Middlesbrough,” while Chloe added: “They’re in f**ing Middlesbrough. Oh God, I can’t believe it. I’ll have to tell the grandkids.”

Documenting her experience on Twitter, she added: “Swear to god I have Just seen UFO!!!” which prompted several fans to open up about their own experiences with unidentified flying objects.

While some people fully believed that Chloe and Sam had found signs of intelligent life, others pulled on their logical caps and pointed out that the object could simply have been “an international space station” passing over.

But seriously, who knows? 

 

 

