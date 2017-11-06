Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Is Desperate For Her 'Possessed' Cat Barbara To Undergo An Exorcism

The Geordie Shore lass outlined exactly why she thinks her furry friend is harbouring evil spirits.

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 17:06

Chloe Ferry is absolutely convinced that her pet cat is harbouring dark spirits after pointing out that her feline friend exhibits a series of weird and at times completely bizarre behaviours.

The Geordie Shore lass has issued a plea for any fans to recommend her a cat whisperer to ward out the evil living in Barbara, saying that her cat is literally climbing the walls like a possessed demon. 

"I'm getting really really worried about my cat Barbara. Is anyone's cat like this, like, she's not normal," Chloe began on Snapchat. "When I'm in the bath, she tries and gets in the bath with us, she sits in the sink, she climbs up the walls, she steals people's keys. I think she's supposed to be a dog.

"So does anyone know any cat whisperers, any cat specialists? I can take Barbara and go and see them, because I think she's possessed. I feel like Barbara might need an exorcism," she declared.

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Proving her point by sharing rare footage of Barbara acting suspiciously, Chloe continued: "Come on guys, now she's on the toilet. This cat is definitely posessed."

Not content to leave it at that, Chloe shared some candid shots of Barb in her natural environment with the caption: "You telling me she isn't possessed?" and "Face of a criminal."

Hmm.

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Just so we're all up to scratch with this creepy kitty behaviour, Chloe added: "So I hope today my Snapchat's have shown you that my cat is not normal, and that she's evil and possessed."

If anyone knows the solution to Chloe's problems, send your (safe!) suggestions over to @Chloe_GShore in the hopes poor possessed Barbara can be fighting fit in no time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

