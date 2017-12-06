Chloe Ferry Is Starting A Diet And She Has A Pretty Extreme Weight Loss Goal

Chloe Ferry has announced that she's beginning a new diet and it sounds like she's throwing herself into this particular weight-loss scheme with all the energy she can muster up.

The Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront about her undying love for chicken nuggets, but has now declared that she's cutting them out altogether in an effort to shift a stone and a half in weight.

The plan was carefully laid out on Chloe's Snapchat, where she insisted those festive pigs in blankets will remain untouched this year: "So everyone’s eating really bad over Christmas, but not me. Today is the start of my diet.

"Honestly, all this week I’m gonna eat good, I’m not gonna drink and I’m gonna train twice a day. Well maybe not twice a day, that’s a bit over the top, f**k me," she revealed.

Outlining her plans to undergo a complete body transformation in the space of twenty-seven days, Chloe said: "I’ve got three weeks to lose a stone and a half, and i know I can do it. I can do it.

"I feel like it’s always the hardest getting back into the gym, when you eat like a pig like me. But once you see a difference in your body, that’s when you start getting addicted to the gym and that’s what I wanna get like this week. I wanna start seeing a difference."

Revealing that she can't wait to see results, Chloe added: "I feel like when I get out the gym, I do one session and I feel like I wanna see a difference, but you don’t - it takes time. But I feel like I wanna be skinny when I get out the gym. I wish it was that easy, but it’s not."

It sounds like she's beyond determined to start feeling better in her figure - but we'd encourage anyone embarking on something similar to make sensible, healthy, and - more importantly - actually bearable decisions.