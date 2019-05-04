Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Is The ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ As She Announces Huge News

The Geordie Shore star's latest adventure is her best yet...

Saturday, May 4, 2019 - 11:12

Chloe Ferry has come a long way from the young radgie we first met her in the Geordie Shore house back in 2015.

She still loves chicken nuggets and she's still entirely unpredictable on a neet oot on the toon but she's also an absolute boss and happier than ever because of it.

The reality TV queen has invested super wisely in the past few years as she has bought various properties with boyfriend Sam Gowland and has been documenting her latest solo business venture.

Just over a month ago, Chloe announced she was opening her first beauty salon 'CM House of Aesthetics' in Newcastle and it's quickly turned around.

Only five weeks after she first picked the keys up, the Geordie lass has revealed to fans that the salon will be opening in just 2 weeks' time.

"Words can’t describe how happy I am at the moment," she started the announcement. "Everything is finally coming together and this is the happiest I’ve ever been in my life."

"[I] can’t believe @cm_houseofaesthetics will be open in 2 weeks," Chloe said before thanking her business partner and the designer of her fabulously OTT flower wall.

"Cant believe the support I’ve had from friends family and people I don’t even no I can’t thank you all enough."

Before the first official day, CM House of Aesthetics is having its fancy opening on Saturday 11th May and Chloe says "everyone is invited".

Um, just wanna check, all 3.1 million Instagram followers? You sure about that, Chlo?

We're over the moon for our gal and can't wait to follow this next chapter!

