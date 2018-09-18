Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks

The Geordie Shore lass has been sporting the new look for a couple of days.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 18:04

Chloe Ferry has unveiled a new brunette look over on her social pages and fans are absolutely LIVING for it.

We all know that the Geordie Shore lass is a huge fan of her wigs, and it's not entirely clear whether she's making the switch-up permanent or if she's just trying it out for a few days. Either way, she looks like a proper worldie.

Hit play on the video to watch Chloe Ferry's awkward pooey situation with puppy Ivy...

Considering the lass has been sporting the look for a whole TWO days, we're guessing it's something we're going to be seeing a lot of.

We all remember Chloe bursting on to the Geordie Shore scene with long dark locks, and it seems she's headed back to her roots for a bit.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

And we actually forgot how increds she looks as a brunette.

Fans are completely obsessed too, with one person commenting: "You look amazing with dark hair 😍🖤."

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Someone else added: "😍😍😍 this hair colour suits you so much!!" while a third person wrote: "Yasss finally you’ve found the right hair for you 🔥🔥🔥."

Of course, this is Chloe Ferry we're talking about, so the stunning new look could well be a wig.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

In which case, even better, as she can totally switch it up any time she fancies.

Lord knows how long it takes to go blonde, so we wouldn't blame her for wanting to hold on to the bleach for as long as possible.

What a worldie!

Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
