Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland’s relationship is super cute, and it’s nice to know who wears the trousers.

Chloe took to Instagram to show everyone who’s the boss as she explained to Sam that there’s really only one way he can watch the World Cup tomorrow, and it involves her feet.

And here's the vid you've all come here for... Chloe Ferry showing Sam Gowland who's the boss >>>

Chloe tells her followers: “So, we’re in Ireland, and we’ve only got one TV in our hotel room, so Sam wants to watch the world cup so I said to him he can only watch the world cup if he massages me feet [sic].”

To be fair, they are currently abroad and only have one TV in their hotel, so a bit of compromise never hurts, right? Chloe gets a massage, and Sam gets to watch the footie. It’s all about give and take.

Instagram

And in true Geordie fashion she and Sam were radge af, with Sam sniffing her feet and telling the lass: “They actually stink, they don’t normally, but they actually really do.”

But obvs, it’s Chloe, and she just doesn’t care.

“Go on keep goin’, this all depends on the World Cup, if you massage my feet really good you getta watch the world cup [sic],” she said.

But Sam was having none of it, and started hammering her feet like an actual masseuse, with Chloe telling him, “no no no! Properly.”

We’re here for how honest they are about their relationship, a good foot massage does the body good, and being able to watch the footie is definitely a fair trade.