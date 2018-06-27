Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup

And tbh, we don’t blame her.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - 15:49

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland’s relationship is super cute, and it’s nice to know who wears the trousers.

Chloe took to Instagram to show everyone who’s the boss as she explained to Sam that there’s really only one way he can watch the World Cup tomorrow, and it involves her feet.

And here's the vid you've all come here for... Chloe Ferry showing Sam Gowland who's the boss >>> 

Chloe tells her followers: “So, we’re in Ireland, and we’ve only got one TV in our hotel room, so Sam wants to watch the world cup so I said to him he can only watch the world cup if he massages me feet [sic].”

To be fair, they are currently abroad and only have one TV in their hotel, so a bit of compromise never hurts, right? Chloe gets a massage, and Sam gets to watch the footie. It’s all about give and take.

Instagram

And in true Geordie fashion she and Sam were radge af, with Sam sniffing her feet and telling the lass: “They actually stink, they don’t normally, but they actually really do.”

But obvs, it’s Chloe, and she just doesn’t care.

“Go on keep goin’, this all depends on the World Cup, if you massage my feet really good you getta watch the world cup [sic],” she said.

But Sam was having none of it, and started hammering her feet like an actual masseuse, with Chloe telling him, “no no no! Properly.”

We’re here for how honest they are about their relationship, a good foot massage does the body good, and being able to watch the footie is definitely a fair trade.

Latest News

Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
19 Summer Activewear Picks That Will Make You Want To Work Out
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
What is &#039;Big Dick Energy&#039; and who has it?
Big D*ck Energy Is A Thing And We've Decided We Know Who Has It
Demi Lovato Performing Live At The 02
Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Full Live Performance Of ‘Sober’
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
Kim Kardashian Can’t Believe How Incredible This Waxwork Of Khloe Kardashian Is
Jack &amp; Jack Talk Us Through The Music Video For Beg
Jack & Jack Chat ‘Beg’, Reveal The Real House Party Behind The Video In MTV Laid Bare
You Won’t Believe What Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Doing Up A Crane
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Marvel
Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
Taylor Swift at her London Wembley gig with Adele
Taylor Swift Is Upping Her Girl Squad Game By Adding Adele And JK Rowling To Its Ranks
Mario Kart
This New Way To Play Mario Kart Changes EVERYTHING
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Drake&#039;s Scorpion Teaser Video
Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video
Demi Lovato performing at Rock in Rio
Demi Lovato Admits She’s ‘A New Person With A New Life’ After Emotional First Performance Since Relapse At Rock In Rio
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Claims Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is ‘Tense’

More From Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
MTV News
Chloe Ferry Has Sam Gowland Graft For A Chance To Watch The World Cup
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Boyf Sam Gowland’s Naked Dancing | MTV UK
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On Kim Kardashian's Toaster? | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Counts Grant Molloy's Exit As A ‘Blessing’: “He Will Just Sh*g Girls And Pie Them Off” - Exclusive
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Chloe Ferry
Sam Gowland Tries On Chloe Ferry's Dress | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
You Won’t Believe What Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Doing Up A Crane
TV Shows
16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
What is &#039;Big Dick Energy&#039; and who has it?
Big D*ck Energy Is A Thing And We've Decided We Know Who Has It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
19 Summer Activewear Picks That Will Make You Want To Work Out
Kim Kardashian Can’t Believe How Incredible This Waxwork Of Khloe Kardashian Is