Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party

Chloe Ferry

The Geordie Shore lasses hit the toon together on boxing day.

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 11:49

While some of you might have spent boxing day in a food coma in front of the telly, Geordie Shore lasses Chloe Ferry, Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson had other ideas.

Along with dozens of other friends, the girls got dolled up to the nines and hit Newcastle toon for a night of getting pure mortal.

Play the video to see Marnie Simpson explain the surprising thing about Chloe Ferry's house...

Chloe kindly invited everyone to her pad for pre-drinks, where her friends could snuggle puppy Ivy.

The lasses set the tone for the rest of the night when they all had a go on Chloe's new karaoke microphone. A solid Christmas present.

instagram/_antoniaknowles

Next, the group headed into the toon in none other than a party taxi, complete with LED lights and CCTV on board.

Once the group hit their first club it was all systems go, as they documented all their antics over on Instagram stories.

Instagram/SophieKasaei_

Chloe invited her mam and her step mam along for the ride, although she joked that it was pretty obvious they hadn't been out in a while.

At one point, Marnie laughed as she received a lapdance from a gal pal.

instagram/_antoniaknowles

Fortunately, her bae Casey Johnson didn't seem to mind as they were snapped kissing and looking more loved up than ever throughout the night.

Our three lasses posed for pictures outside between clubs, proving their worldie status.

instagram/_antoniaknowles

All in all, we'd say it looks like they had a proper mint night.

We don't envy the hangovers they'll most likely have today though.

instagram/marns

How did you spend boxing day? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

 

