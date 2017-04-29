Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Chloe Ferry has just passed her driving test… the theory part of it anyway. And to celebrate she’s bought a huge AF new car. Someone might want to tell her that she actually needs to pass the practical test before she can drive it though.

The Geordie Shore star shared the news that she’s finally passed the theory exam after the TENTH(!) time with her Instagram followers. “10th time lucky finally passed me theory! And ordered my dream car feel so lucky,” she captioned a post of herself standing next to a gleaming white Range Rover.

Some fans commenting on the post we’re a bit worried about Chloe actually getting behind the wheel of such a beast of a car, but as one Instagram user was quick to point out she's ready for the practical test.

“How thick are all these people commenting! The girl has said plenty of times the only reason she's not been able to put in for her practical test is because she can't pass her theory!!

“So obviously now she's passed her theory, she can now book her practical. Doesn't take a rocket scientist to work that out,” wrote @_ljlk_xH.

Guess this means Chloe won’t be hanging out at bus stops with Marty McKenna any more!

Words: Olivia Cooke

