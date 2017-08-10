Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Bow down for the Queen of the peachy behind.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 13:00

Chloe Ferry has gone and posted a belfie of incredible proportions barely a week after she debuted her bare-cheeked bottom in an Instagram snap that racked up over 80,000 likes.  

The Geordie Shore lass has never been one to be shy about her body and decided to prove just how comfortable she is in her figure by sharing a topless image of her bod with that glorious booty on full display. 

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

While the image itself was left captionless, Chloe has previously spoken up about her love of plastic surgery.

Despite going under the knife for a nose-job and lipfillers, she insisted to The Sun: "I'd never get a boob job because I have nice boobs. Besides, big boobs are out of fashion now.

Confirming that there's absolutely no chance a surgeon is going to get their hands on her bum, she said: "I wouldn't have bum implants either – I don't need them.” 

Home time😞

Home time😞

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Meanwhile Chloe's love-life has been filled with drama recently after a sex session with Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott descended into chaos: “You don’t see it on the show, but it was really scary, we thought he was going to die.”

After experiencing an asthma attack mid-performance, the couple had to call things off and search for his inhaler: “We couldn’t find his inhaler anywhere so we just had to sit and wait for him to get it under control.”

Anyway. If anyone's looking for the peachiest belfie of all time, head over to our Chlo's Instagram profile. 

Now get checking out seven of the most cheeky reality star belfies: 

Latest News

Pink To Receive The 2017 VMA Video Vanguard Award

P!nk Is Our 2017 VMA Vanguard Award Recipient!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Ariana Grande Stans The Spice Girls On Twitter And Her Fans Don't Know Who They Are

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is First Top 10 Hit By Female Rapper In 3 Years

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Kicks Off As A Game Of Spin The Bottle Goes Horribly Wrong

Chris Clark Admits He Broke Up With Jesy Nelson In A Text From Amber Dowding's Phone

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

Selena Gomez Talks New Album, Collaborations and Fave Films in Twitter Q&A

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

14 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL

Aston Merrygold Is Taking His Moves To Strictly Come Dancing

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy

13 Reasons Why cast attend the red carpet premiere for the new Netflix series.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Theme Is Revealed And Dylan Minnette Insists It Will Be ‘More Emotional’

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Taylor Swift Wins Groping Lawsuit Against Radio DJ

Olly Alexander Talks 'Growing Up Gay' And Overcoming Mental Health Issues

More From Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Flaunts Blonde Hair And Shapely Bum In Incredible Belfie As Fans Spot Something Pretty Awkward

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Marty McKenna claims he isn&#039;t bothered by Chloe Ferry cracking on with Sam Scott on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna 'Isn't Bothered' About Ex Chloe Ferry Cracking On With Sam Scott On THIS One Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach Georgia Crone
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Episode #7 Best Bits

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Sophie Kasaei is the latest Geordie Shore star to tip Love Island&#039;s Sam Gowland to join the GS house
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Love Island’s Sam Gowland Would Be ‘Great’ On Geordie Shore

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 707 | SOB! Chloe Sobs In Emosh Break-Up Chat With Sam

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Episode #6 Best Bits

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours