Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Chloe Ferry has gone and posted a belfie of incredible proportions barely a week after she debuted her bare-cheeked bottom in an Instagram snap that racked up over 80,000 likes.

The Geordie Shore lass has never been one to be shy about her body and decided to prove just how comfortable she is in her figure by sharing a topless image of her bod with that glorious booty on full display.

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

While the image itself was left captionless, Chloe has previously spoken up about her love of plastic surgery.

Despite going under the knife for a nose-job and lipfillers, she insisted to The Sun: "I'd never get a boob job because I have nice boobs. Besides, big boobs are out of fashion now.

Confirming that there's absolutely no chance a surgeon is going to get their hands on her bum, she said: "I wouldn't have bum implants either – I don't need them.”

Home time😞 Home time😞 A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Meanwhile Chloe's love-life has been filled with drama recently after a sex session with Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott descended into chaos: “You don’t see it on the show, but it was really scary, we thought he was going to die.”

After experiencing an asthma attack mid-performance, the couple had to call things off and search for his inhaler: “We couldn’t find his inhaler anywhere so we just had to sit and wait for him to get it under control.”

Anyway. If anyone's looking for the peachiest belfie of all time, head over to our Chlo's Instagram profile.

