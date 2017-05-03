Chloe Ferry Posts Ridiculously Hot Lingerie Selfie Because Why Not

Instagram was basically invented for people to post sexy pics of themselves, right? So, Geordie Shore babe Chloe Ferry has treated her fans to lingerie selfie, well just because.

Copyright [Instagram Chloe Ferry]

Showing that she’s feeling body confident in this pic by posing in skimpy bodysuit, the Ex On The Beach star recently admitted that she wants to change her nose with second nose job and that she’s also considering a boob job.

“I love surgery. I’ve had loads of fillers in my face and a nose job, but I still don’t like my nose so I want another one,” she told The Sun recently.

“I thought I had the best boobs going in Newcastle until I put on a low-cut top and people on Instagram said I had saggy boobs. I think I’m going to get a boob job,” she also admitted.

Chloe also revealed in the same interview that she’s still single and that she sees her ex Sam Scott as “marriage material”,

“I’m single. Me and Sam still talk but he’s called off the relationship. I think he finds it too hard with us being on Geordie Shore, living with my ex Marty.

She added, “It’s really upsetting because I do still love him. He’s marriage material – he’s got the car and the house.”

And now he’s also seeing what he’s missing.

WATCH! Charlotte Crosby gives her verdict on Chloe Ferry’s nose job woes