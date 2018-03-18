Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are so loved-up rn they make the rest of us feel like we’re watching a rom-com from the sidelines and taking bets on what cute thing they’re going to do next.

Aside from the snowball fights and matching tattoos, the Geordie Shore lass has now provided rock solid evidence that she’s found an absolute keeper in her boyfriend. And it's almost too cute for words.

Taking to Instagram to share an image of them in an elevator, the 22-year-old drew attention to the fact that her bae was holding her heels like a true gentleman.

“When he holds your shoes 👠😍 @samgowland,” she captioned the image.

This prompted loads of fans to announce that Chloe is officially “onto a winner” with the former Love Island lad.

“Relationship goals right there, he’s defo a keeper,” one person wrote, while another said that the duo are “amazing together” and have recently become their “all-time favourite couple.”

As for the fact that some people will never be on board with their happiness, Sam previously revealed in an interview with MailOnline that he doesn’t give a second thought to the people who doubt their romance.

“As long as me and Chloe know what's going on, I don't give a f**k what people think," he said.

Cheers to that.