Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

Forget every single dress out there that describes itself as 'plunge' because the Geordie Shore star's outfit has completely re-defined the term...

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 15:15

If Chloe Ferry is the master of one thing in the world, it's rocking some of the most dramatic low-cut dresses. And her latest silk design is about as risky as it is gorgeous.

The Geordie Shore lass previously opened up about how her breast surgery scars left her feeling insecure about her body, which is why it's an extra bonus to see her feeling good about herself.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Chloe Ferry proved she was the Queen of crop tops..

Taking to Instagram to show off a brand new dress - which FYI probably isn't for the fainthearted - Chloe racked up an impressive 67,000 likes and a heap of positive comments. 

"Chloe girl you look smoking!" one person wrote, as another took the time to pronounce Chloe their ultimate fashion idol: "Pretty Girl OMG Thank you for inspiring me 💓💓💓"

From my faves @thefashionbibleuk

From my faves @thefashionbibleuk

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

This comes after Chloe opened up back in September about her cosmetic surgery nightmare. At the time, she shared images of her botched boob job and revealed how trolls had eroded away at her confidence.

"So, I put a photo on Instagram a while back with a low-cut top on, and everyone was commenting saying I had saggy boobs," she shared on Snapchat.

Lovin @elitecosmeticsurgery

Lovin @elitecosmeticsurgery

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

"From them [sic] people commenting on my photo saying that, it stuck in my head really badly and I became really insecure about it."

We hope Chloe is feeling more confident than ever in her body rn because there's no denying she looks like an absolute worldie.

 

 

 



 

Latest News

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

charlotte_voiceover.jpg

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

101 Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want To Copy Instantly

Julia Michaels appears on TRL in New York City, October 2017

Julia Michaels Performs Incredible New Single 'Worst In Me'

Best of Halloween Fashion For The Creep Obsessed

Quiz: Who Should Be Your Halloween Night Date?

Guys Try On Sexy Halloween Costumes For Women

Gemma Collins Set To Follow In Megan McKenna's Footsteps With A Singing Career?

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performing the Pepsi Halftime show at the 2004 Super Bowl

Janet Jackson Not Banned From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Olly Alexander of Years &amp; Years performs on stage at Brighton Pride Festival on August 5, 2017 in Brighton, England

Years & Years Debut New Song 'Hypnotised' For H&M

Ferne McCann Reportedly In Talks To Film Birth For 'Warts And All' Reality Show

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Harry Styles’ Necker Island Antics Have Finally Been Revealed By Richard Branson Himself

Khalid

Khalid Celebrates 'American Teen' Going Platinum in the US on Twitter

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Demi Lovato at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato Says She Isn't Sorry About Hooking Up With Her Exes

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Were Spotted Hanging Out Together

More From Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Celebrity

13 Shades Of Chloe Ferry's Hair

All The Times Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Proved She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Crop Tops

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

MTV Style

Times Chloe Ferry Proved She Was The Queen Of Crop Tops | MTV Style

Celebrities

Shocking Celebrity Surgery Complications | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Celebrity

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Cast Transformations

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

Ex On The Beach's Jordan Davies Has 32 Staples In The Head After Horrifying Gym Injury

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna 'A Hoe' As Details Emerge About Split From Pete Wicks

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner, Chris Hughes, Charlotte Crosby Instagram
Celebrity

15 Amazing Reality Stars' First Instagrams That You Need In Your Life

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time