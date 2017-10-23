Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

If Chloe Ferry is the master of one thing in the world, it's rocking some of the most dramatic low-cut dresses. And her latest silk design is about as risky as it is gorgeous.

The Geordie Shore lass previously opened up about how her breast surgery scars left her feeling insecure about her body, which is why it's an extra bonus to see her feeling good about herself.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Chloe Ferry proved she was the Queen of crop tops..

Taking to Instagram to show off a brand new dress - which FYI probably isn't for the fainthearted - Chloe racked up an impressive 67,000 likes and a heap of positive comments.

"Chloe girl you look smoking!" one person wrote, as another took the time to pronounce Chloe their ultimate fashion idol: "Pretty Girl OMG Thank you for inspiring me 💓💓💓"

From my faves @thefashionbibleuk From my faves @thefashionbibleuk A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

This comes after Chloe opened up back in September about her cosmetic surgery nightmare. At the time, she shared images of her botched boob job and revealed how trolls had eroded away at her confidence.

"So, I put a photo on Instagram a while back with a low-cut top on, and everyone was commenting saying I had saggy boobs," she shared on Snapchat.

Lovin @elitecosmeticsurgery Lovin @elitecosmeticsurgery A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

"From them [sic] people commenting on my photo saying that, it stuck in my head really badly and I became really insecure about it."

We hope Chloe is feeling more confident than ever in her body rn because there's no denying she looks like an absolute worldie.





