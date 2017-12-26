Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Toned Midriff On Display In This Gorgeous Cropped Jumper

The Geordie Shore lass is not experiencing the same festive bloat as everyone else.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 12:23

While the rest of us have every intention of wearing smocks until at least March 1st, Chloe Ferry has proved that overindulgence at Christmas isn’t really her thing after wearing a super-cropped and totally unforgiving jumper. 

The Geordie Shore lass has single-handedly been making the midriff the body part we’re all determined to get up to scratch in 2018. 

Let's all get checking out Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson, and Sophie Kasaei discussing the iconic fashion moments of the year...

From that time she headed on out on the Toon in a lacy bralet to the cropped jumper that did absolutely nothing to keep her warm, Chloe is all about style over comfort when it comes to her fashion choices.

Cue her decision to pull on a high-rise jumper that stops at her rib-cage paired with a high-waisted grey skirt and thigh-length velvet boots. 

Cute outfit from @rebelliousfashion ❤ and they have up to 75% off everything at the minute! #RebelGal

Fans were all over the incredible ensemble, writing: “My God, how pretty, pretty cat,” and “Omg so stunning, you give me life CHLO.” 

While others were more distracted by her slightly messy balcony, responding: “That balcony needs gutting” and “Can you clean the balcony please, im half expecting to see some chicken nuggets on it one day.”

Can’t win ‘em all, Chloe. Looking mint, lass!

The brand new series of Geordie Shore starts 9 January at 10pm ONLY on MTV!
 

