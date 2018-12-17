Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Reveals Heartbreaking Effect Online Bullies Are Having On Her As She Takes Drastic Action

The Geordie Shore lass opened up about Instagram haters.

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 10:46

Geordie Shore babe Chloe Ferry has opened up about the effect trolls are having on her mental health.

The Geordie Shore lass took to social media to say that no one really knows the extent of how being called 'ugly' and 'vile' on a daily basis impacts her.

Play the video to watch Chloe fume at the bullies for calling her disgusting names...

In the video, Chloe explains that she can't get her head around why people follow her when they clearly don't like the way she looks.

"Getting called ugly on every single photo I put on, does no one think that's going to affect someone's mental health? No one has a clue. Honestly," she explained.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

The lass went in on the trolls for calling her names like "minging," "vile," and "ugly," amongst other harsh and completely unnecessary things.

She added: "It's getting beyond a joke now and I feel like people just do it for the sake of it."

And now Chloe has taken drastic action against the trolls.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

After initially just turning her Instagram comments off, Chloe revealed that every single person who comments something negative will be getting blocked.

"Guys from now on I am going to be blocking people. I don't normally do this, but any hate on me pictures on Instagram, or any grief, you will be getting blocked."

She added: "Bye Felicia!"

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

The lass said that she's "not putting up with it anymore," before telling trolls to simply unfollow her if they don't like what they see.

We think Chloe's action makes total sense, and while it's a shame that trolls have forced her to go down that route, we hope it will finally help stop the internet bullies.

And if you're someone who has time to write negative things about others on the internet, we highly advise you to think about the consequences of your words.

Chloe herself admitted that it's having a negative impact on her mental health, and she's not the only celebrity who is suffering because of internet trolls.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Over the weekend, Ariana Grande's ex, Pete Davidson, posted a heartbreaking message hinting that he's suicidal - with online hate playing a role.

It costs absolutely nothing to be kind, and if you really can't bring yourself to do that, then it's best not to say anything at all.

If you're facing bullying (cyber or otherwise) you can contact the National Bullying Helpline on 0845 22 55 787 or email them on admin@nationalbullyinghelpline.co.uk.

 

