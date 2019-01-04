Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted

The Geordie Shore lass has taken a rather different career route to her childhood dream.

Friday, January 4, 2019 - 10:09

Geordie Shore babe Chloe Ferry has revealed the unexpected career path she dreamed of taking when she was a young lass.

It's no secret that the babe has excelled in her work, from her professional ice-skating career to her commitment to entertaining the nation on our TVs (not to mention her cosmetics company and countless brand partnerships).

Play the video to see Chloe's ridiculously impressive ice skating skills...

But things could have gone very, very differently for Chloe if she had gone for a career in.... gynaecology. 

Yep, taking to Instagram stories Chloe revealed that she wanted to become vagina guardian when she was younger (our words, not hers).

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

In fact, Chloe's phrasing was that she wanted to be a vagina-cologist.

"Alexa, what is a vagina-cologist?" she can be heard asking the device.

She added: "That's what I used to want to be when I was younger," before a pal corrected her: "It's a gynaecologist, love."

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Strangely, Alexa wasn't familiar with the term vagina-cologist, but she was a bit more responsive when Chloe corrected herself to: "What is a gynaecologist?"

When Alexa launched into a pretty detailed explanation of gynaecology, Chloe made it simple for us: "Basically, Vagina!"

While we can't say it was the career we would have imagined Chloe dreaming of as a small lass, who's to say she wouldn't have been the mintest vagina doctor ever?

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

But at this point it's likely we'll never find out, unless Chloe decides to sack everything off and dedicate the next 12 years to becoming a Gyn.

Yup, that's how long it takes to become a fully-fledged specialist in all things vajayjay.

But seriously, shoutout to all the gynaecologists out there who did put the time in at med school. You're the real ones.

Latest News

Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Sam Smith &amp; Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Dermot Kenned
Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online
Netflix movies
The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding

More From Chloe Ferry

Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson And Sophie Kasaei Reunite For Wild Boxing Day Party
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18
You Won't Believe How Much Money Chloe Ferry Is Making On Her Makeup Masterclass
Chloe Ferry flaunts new hair
Chloe Ferry Reveals Heartbreaking Effect Online Bullies Are Having On Her As She Takes Drastic Action
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Fumes At Trolls For Calling Her 'Vile' And 'Ugly' Daily | MTV Celeb
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Celebrate Christmas Festivities Early Together
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian