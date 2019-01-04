Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted

Geordie Shore babe Chloe Ferry has revealed the unexpected career path she dreamed of taking when she was a young lass.

It's no secret that the babe has excelled in her work, from her professional ice-skating career to her commitment to entertaining the nation on our TVs (not to mention her cosmetics company and countless brand partnerships).

Play the video to see Chloe's ridiculously impressive ice skating skills...

But things could have gone very, very differently for Chloe if she had gone for a career in.... gynaecology.

Yep, taking to Instagram stories Chloe revealed that she wanted to become vagina guardian when she was younger (our words, not hers).

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

In fact, Chloe's phrasing was that she wanted to be a vagina-cologist.

"Alexa, what is a vagina-cologist?" she can be heard asking the device.

She added: "That's what I used to want to be when I was younger," before a pal corrected her: "It's a gynaecologist, love."

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Strangely, Alexa wasn't familiar with the term vagina-cologist, but she was a bit more responsive when Chloe corrected herself to: "What is a gynaecologist?"

When Alexa launched into a pretty detailed explanation of gynaecology, Chloe made it simple for us: "Basically, Vagina!"

While we can't say it was the career we would have imagined Chloe dreaming of as a small lass, who's to say she wouldn't have been the mintest vagina doctor ever?

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

But at this point it's likely we'll never find out, unless Chloe decides to sack everything off and dedicate the next 12 years to becoming a Gyn.

Yup, that's how long it takes to become a fully-fledged specialist in all things vajayjay.

But seriously, shoutout to all the gynaecologists out there who did put the time in at med school. You're the real ones.