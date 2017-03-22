Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans To Help With The After Effects Of Weight Loss

Chloe Ferry has revealed that she's all booked up to undergo another two cosmetic procedures after declaring that she's fed up of living with "saggy boobs" caused by drastic changes to her weight. 

In an interview with The Sun, the Geordie Shore gal shared that she'll be undergoing both a breast uplift and a breast enlargement in order to achieve that perky dream body she's been shooting for.  

“I’ve booked in to get my boobs done," she revealed. “I’m not sure what cup size I’m going to go for, but I’m going to get an uplift first, then wait a few months and then have implants put in to make them bigger.

Explaining why the process has been split into two surgeries, she confessed: “I’d like to get it all done at once but have been told they can’t do it both at the same time.”

As for her decision to go under the knife in the first place, Chloe explained that she's hoping her confidence will sky-rocket when she no longer has to feel paranoid about her 34C chest moving southward. 

“They used to be really perky but where I’ve been putting on weight and then losing it they just look really saggy. I know a lot of people say I don’t need any more work done, but it’s going to make me happier and more confident.”

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

This is all a bit of a turnaround for Chloe who previously maintained she was 100% happy with her boobs and would never consider interference: “I’d never get a boob job because I have nice boobs. Besides, big boobs are out of fashion now.”

Well. Good luck, Chlo <3 

