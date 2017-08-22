Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Chloe Ferry has proved that she has absolutely no problem with taking a fashion risk or two after slipping into a skintight dress that features the most daring ladder cut-out pattern that we’ve seen in a seriously long time.

The Geordie Shore lass decided the time was ripe to kick off her 22nd birthday bonanza celebrations, and was joined by good pal and co-star Nathan Henry on what was probably a mortal night out in Manchester.

Let's get checking out seven reality TV couples who were more than happy to have sex on TV...

Despite not technically hitting the big 22 until the 31st August, our gal Chloe decided to mark the occasion by wearing a showstopping pale pink design. On the plus side, there was absolutely no need to wear knickers, so that does at least save time on laundry.

Early birthday celebrations 🎉 Early birthday celebrations 🎉 A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

This comes as Chloe opened up about her undying love of cosmetic surgery. In an interview with MailOnline, she said: “'Before I did Geordie Shore, I had no money and I couldn't afford to get to college then I went on Geordie Shore and got my lips done

“That's what I wanted. I wanted my lips more than college. My lips are my best bit,” she insisted.

White jean ting White jean ting A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Revealing that she’s never been one to embrace the natural look, Chloe added: “My mum said I need to stop but now she doesn't say anything. I'm way past the natural look. I'm never coming back.”

Meanwhile, Chloe is still on a high after passing her practical driving test on the very first attempt and fired back at claims that she'd secretly given it a go more than once. Go on, pet!

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

Fancy a catch-up with the Geordie lot? Then get watching the following clips from our favourite little radge packets...