Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

No knickers necessary.

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 09:35

Chloe Ferry has proved that she has absolutely no problem with taking a fashion risk or two after slipping into a skintight dress that features the most daring ladder cut-out pattern that we’ve seen in a seriously long time. 

The Geordie Shore lass decided the time was ripe to kick off her 22nd birthday bonanza celebrations, and was joined by good pal and co-star Nathan Henry on what was probably a mortal night out in Manchester.

Despite not technically hitting the big 22 until the 31st August, our gal Chloe decided to mark the occasion by wearing a showstopping pale pink design. On the plus side, there was absolutely no need to wear knickers, so that does at least save time on laundry.

Early birthday celebrations 🎉

Early birthday celebrations 🎉

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

This comes as Chloe opened up about her undying love of cosmetic surgery. In an interview with MailOnline, she said: “'Before I did Geordie Shore, I had no money and I couldn't afford to get to college then I went on Geordie Shore and got my lips done

“That's what I wanted. I wanted my lips more than college. My lips are my best bit,” she insisted.

White jean ting

White jean ting

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Revealing that she’s never been one to embrace the natural look, Chloe added: “My mum said I need to stop but now she doesn't say anything. I'm way past the natural look. I'm never coming back.”

Meanwhile, Chloe is still on a high after passing her practical driving test on the very first attempt and fired back at claims that she'd secretly given it a go more than once. Go on, pet! 

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

