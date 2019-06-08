Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo

While Nathan Henry tells her "Don't need these hoes"...

Saturday, June 8, 2019 - 12:51

Chloe Ferry is living her best, single, carefree life these days and she has just confirmed that she’s happier than ever.

The newly single star split from long-term boyfriend Sam Gowland last month and ever since has been living it up and sharing her new solo life with the world via Instagram, as per usual.

Instagram @chloegshore1

Posting a throwback bikini photo from her holiday to Ibiza with Geordie Shore cast mates Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan, she shared a cheeky snap of that famous booty on Instagram yesterday.

Her BFF Nathan Henry commented “Heads shoulders knees toes, don’t know these hoes”, to which Chloe replied “single life is the best life.”

Instagram @chloegshore1

Whether or not Nathan was making reference to anyone in particular when he said “don’t know these hoes”, we don’t know but it seems that the dynamic duo are loving their independent single lives.

Chloe recently responded to fans to clarify the former couple’s status after some were confused by their living situation and it seems that they are being as civil and amicable as possible.

Instagram @chloegshore1

"To answer everyone’s question, me and Sam are not back together," she said. "Yeah, we live together, but that’s because we’ve got a mortgage together. We can’t just chuck each other out."

We're glad the pair are on good terms and happy to see Chloe loving single life!

