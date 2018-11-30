Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships

The Geordie lass will live life on her own terms...

Sunday, December 2, 2018 - 10:37

Chloe Ferry is an independent woman who always does what is right for her and she won’t stand for anyone who thinks any different.

The gorgeous star has shared her opinion on people who may criticise her outfit choices or social media output, and its a message that many girls (and others) should keep in mind when living their best lives.

The Geordie lass retweeted an empowering post on Twitter that took aim at men who belittle their girlfriends for posting sexy pictures, while exposing the double standard that many women face.

“Men love to consume porn and follow girls on social media who post pics showing a lot of skin but as soon as their girlfriends wanna post their own pics it’s all about “having respect”,” the tweet says.

Can’t believe @hustle.online have 50% off order now from www.hustleonline.co.uk/

“Such a double standard. Y’all are a joke.”

While her relationship with Sam Gowland couldn’t appear to be happier or more balanced, it’s brilliant to see Chloe is so aware of her own actions and the power dynamic in relationships.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Always one to feel comfortable and confident in sharing pictures of herself (as she should), Chloe is never one to shy away from being herself on her own terms.

It's clearly something a lot of people have experienced and can relate to as the tweet has currently been liked over 70,000 times, so it's time people speak on it.

Get 'em, Chlo!

Latest News

Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
Ariana Grande Is The Rom Com Queen In The Iconic 'Thank U, Next' Video
Nicki Minaj in the &#039;Good Form&#039; music video with Lil Wayne, released November 2018, from the &#039;Queen&#039; album
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Good Form' Video Is A Whole Lotta Booty
The 1975 at Apple Music Festival 2016
The 1975 Fans React To 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'
The 1975 - Sincerity Is Scary - Music Video
New Music Round-Up: Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Chance The Rapper & More!
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honouring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro presented by Gucci.
Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney The “Most Boring” Kardashian
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Nothing Breaks Like A Heart&#039; video, her 2018 single with Mark Ronson
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Go Disco On Single 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Gets Butt Naked In Cheeky Pic
Kylie Jenner
Here's Why Kylie Jenner Has Three Separate Hotel Rooms On Travis Scott's Tour
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Nick Jonas Patted Priyanka Chopra On The Back Instead Of Kissing Her On Their First Date
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler: Katie Price’s Ex Kieran Hayler Wants His Tattoo Of Her Covered To Get Closure On Their 'Sh*tty Relationship’
A Christmas Prince 2
19 LOL Moments From A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Home Alone
5 Amazing Live Movie Concerts To See This Christmas

More From Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Using This Pic Of Her Passed Out In A Club On Geordie Shore To Sell A Dress
Sam Gowland Can't Take His Eyes Off Chloe Ferry In This Snap
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Relentless Troll | MTV Celeb
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Just Destroyed One Particularly Relentless Troll
Chloe and Sam
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Show Us Inside Their Stunning Second House
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Show Off Their Second Property
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Obsessed With Sam Gowland’s ‘C*ckblocking’ Tattoos Of Her Face
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Believes Chloe Ferry ‘Can Get Better’ Than Sam Gowland As She Admits Regret For Punching Incident - Exclusive
Chloe Ferry in Dubai
Chloe Ferry Proves She Doesn't Use Photoshop With This Video
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Shuts Down Claims She Uses Photoshop With This Video | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Destroys Troll Who Slammed Chloe Ferry’s Appearance

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Gets Butt Naked In Cheeky Pic
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Using This Pic Of Her Passed Out In A Club On Geordie Shore To Sell A Dress
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Charlotte Crosby tattoo removal
Charlotte Crosby Removes All Traces Of Her Ex As She Shares Laser Tattoo Removal Results
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Is Raging As Alex MacPherson Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Abbie Holborn Buck
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler: Katie Price’s Ex Kieran Hayler Wants His Tattoo Of Her Covered To Get Closure On Their 'Sh*tty Relationship’