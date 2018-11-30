Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships

Chloe Ferry is an independent woman who always does what is right for her and she won’t stand for anyone who thinks any different.

The gorgeous star has shared her opinion on people who may criticise her outfit choices or social media output, and its a message that many girls (and others) should keep in mind when living their best lives.

The Geordie lass retweeted an empowering post on Twitter that took aim at men who belittle their girlfriends for posting sexy pictures, while exposing the double standard that many women face.

“Men love to consume porn and follow girls on social media who post pics showing a lot of skin but as soon as their girlfriends wanna post their own pics it’s all about “having respect”,” the tweet says.

“Such a double standard. Y’all are a joke.”

Men love to consume porn and follow girls on social media who post pics showing a lot of skin but as soon as their girlfriends wanna post their own pics it’s all about “having respect” LMAO such a double standard. Y’all are a joke — sassy sunflower (@amandaasette) November 29, 2018

While her relationship with Sam Gowland couldn’t appear to be happier or more balanced, it’s brilliant to see Chloe is so aware of her own actions and the power dynamic in relationships.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Always one to feel comfortable and confident in sharing pictures of herself (as she should), Chloe is never one to shy away from being herself on her own terms.

It's clearly something a lot of people have experienced and can relate to as the tweet has currently been liked over 70,000 times, so it's time people speak on it.

Get 'em, Chlo!