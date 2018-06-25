Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless

The Geordie Shore lad has put on the performance of a lifetime.

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 11:31

Sam Gowland might be the most happy go lucky guy in the entire universe which is why he loves nothing more than kicking back and putting on a dramatic performance wearing nothing but his underwear.

The Geordie Shore lad was caught throwing some shapes on camera by girlfriend Chloe Ferry and it looks like he would stand a pretty good chance of becoming a back-up dancer on a world tour.

Let's get checking out the moment Chloe shared her boyfriend's incredible dancing skills with the whole world... 

The situation all went down on Chloe’s Instagram Stories – with her 22-year-old boyfriend wearing a pair of tight black pants as he put on the show of a lifetime.

Proving that they’re genuinely a match made in heaven, the former Love Island lad recently revealed that Chloe is possibly the most incredible person to watch a World Cup football match with.

Instagram/ChloeFerry

“So Chloe’s getting her hair done in the kitchen and I hear her scream gettin then start singing “ England England England “ as the slow motion replay is being shown for the 8th time for the penalty which went in 10 minutes ago,” he joked.

This comes days after he hit out at online trolls continuing to have a pop at their relationship on social-media: “After all the terrible news that we’ve all seen over the past couple of weeks why on Earth are people still leaving disgusting comments on Instagram photos.

He added: “Just read my comments on one of me photos a put on the other day and I’m actually shocked!!”

Anyone else fully loving Sam's moves and his incredible tanlines? 

