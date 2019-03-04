Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry just took to Instagram with what can only be described as the belfie to end all belfies.

The babe is currently sunning it up in the Caribbean with her bae Sam Gowland, and she was sure to get that perfect beach shot for the 'gram.

Play the video to see Chloe and Sam hide from an extra excited fan in the Carribean...

We can only assume Sam is the mastermind behind the artistique shot, and we have to applaud him on his photography skills. That angle.

The lass didn't bother captioning the pic, but let's be real, it's not needed.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

"Love that," commented one person as another added: "Big big booty."

"Aaaaaaaa queen," wrote another fan.

And the lass has been giving us all of the bikini shots during her trip, showing off her cute crochet bikinis.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

It's good to see their holiday appears to be going smoothly after a run-in with an extra excited fan previously on the trip.

The fan could be heard yelling outside their hotel room, and begging to be friends with them.

But to be honest we can't blame them, who wouldn't wanna be pals with those radgies?

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Enjoy the rest of your trip, guys!