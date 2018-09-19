Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland

The Geordie Shore lass is showing off her recent BBL surgery.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 12:30

Geordie Shore lovebirds Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland just got a bit racy over on the 'gram, posing for an underwear snap in the mirror.

Chloe slipped into a lacy black one-piece and showed off her teeny tiny waist, which is partly down to her recent Brazilian bum lift surgery. Oh, and she was sure to call upon a shirtless Sam to sneak in the back of the snap.

HIT PLAY to see Charlotte Crosby prove Instagram isn't real as she shows some of her 'imperfections'....

The pic was all in the name of promoting a dating app, even though we all know how these two cuties met <3

On Geordie Shore, obvs!

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Chloe's waist is looking noticeably teeny in the snap, which is precisely the look she's going for.

She has previously spoken out about aiming for that Kim Kardashian bod, and it's fair to say she's definitely succeeded.

But while surgery has played a part in her current physique, both Chloe and Sam have turned their attention to fitness and nutrition recently and they've been putting the hours in at the gym.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

And it's clearly been paying off, as they're both clearly looking proper mint after the past few weeks of hard training.

They might have even convinced us to get on the fitness bandwagon ourselves.

Looking great, guys!

 

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
11 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Kylie Jenner Bravely Opens Up About Eating Cereal With Milk For The First Time
Mermaid Fitness
We Tried A Mermaid Fitness Class And It Was Everything We Dreamed It'd Be
Khloe Kardashian introduces new clothing size 15 with Good American
Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer

More From Chloe Ferry

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry's Trying Her Hardest To Puppy Train Ivy | MTV Celeb
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry's New Dog Bed Is Unreal | MTV Celeb
Chloe Ferry’s Dog Bed Is The Most Chloe Ferry Thing We Could Ever Have Imagined
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland head out on date night
Chloe Ferry WENT IN On Her 'Date Night' Outfit With Little Leather Bra and Skin Tight Skirt
Chloe Ferry Leaps To The Defence Of Marnie Simpson After Trolls Slate Her Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry on Instagram Stories, 2018
Chloe Ferry Is Back On Her Gym Flex and Puppy Ivy Isn’t Making It Easy For Her
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry criticised for her post-surgery diet
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Goes In On People Criticising Her Post-Surgery Diet
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Comes For Her Diet Critics | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry reveals new dogs name with Sam Gowland is Ivy
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Decide On A Name For Their Pup And It's Perfect

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace