Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland

Geordie Shore lovebirds Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland just got a bit racy over on the 'gram, posing for an underwear snap in the mirror.

Chloe slipped into a lacy black one-piece and showed off her teeny tiny waist, which is partly down to her recent Brazilian bum lift surgery. Oh, and she was sure to call upon a shirtless Sam to sneak in the back of the snap.

HIT PLAY to see Charlotte Crosby prove Instagram isn't real as she shows some of her 'imperfections'....

The pic was all in the name of promoting a dating app, even though we all know how these two cuties met <3

On Geordie Shore, obvs!

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Chloe's waist is looking noticeably teeny in the snap, which is precisely the look she's going for.

She has previously spoken out about aiming for that Kim Kardashian bod, and it's fair to say she's definitely succeeded.

But while surgery has played a part in her current physique, both Chloe and Sam have turned their attention to fitness and nutrition recently and they've been putting the hours in at the gym.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

And it's clearly been paying off, as they're both clearly looking proper mint after the past few weeks of hard training.

They might have even convinced us to get on the fitness bandwagon ourselves.

Looking great, guys!