Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce

It's fair to say that Geordie Shore star's Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland have one of those relationships where they have each other in absolute stitches 90% of the time, and it seems Chlo is seriously amused by her man's latest antics.

The loved-up lass couldn't help but burst into laughter as she sneakily recorded her man bopping along to Beyonce... butt naked in the shower.

Graphic Content Warning: Hit play on the video to see Chloe Ferry's severely wounded foot after an altercation with a microwave...

LOL. The pair were doing a bit of a double-whammy when it came to wash time, with Chlo soaking in the bath as Sam was getting steamy in the shower behind her (great time management, guys).

Chlo was blasting out the tunes, opting for Beyonce's Crazy In Love, which prompted to Sam to perform an almighty booty shake.

Instagram/Chloegshore1

The lad was even sure to get those cheeks right up against the glass as he demonstrated a twerk that could rival Miley Cyrus herself.

Well, that certainly saves him having to get the window wiper out afterward.

The whole thing had Chloe in absolute stitches, those two really are the most hilarious couple ever.

We guess it's just 'cause they're crazy in love!

