Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?

Can we make Keeping Up With The Ferry’s (and Sam) a thing?

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 12:38

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland have spent a small fortune on a SMEG toaster – the same one the Kardashians use.

In an ep of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired last December, Kris Jenner bragged about a toaster that her daughter Kylie Jenner bought her “just because”.

Later in the ep, after Kylie denying buying the toaster, it turned out the momager appaz lied about it in order to get Kim to buy her an expensive blender to match. We get it though, ‘cos who wants to spend an extra £150 on ONE matching kitchen appliance?

Now Chloe Ferry has splashed out £140 on the same toaster as the Kardashians and for that price we’d want to pop in Tesco’s own bread and have the toast pop out gold, or something similarly miraculous.

And it looks like Sam thought the same, as in the vid that Chloe put on her Instagram Story, she's trying to convince him it was worth it, saying: “This one’s for Sam, look it’s the toaster that I got, the SMEG toaster, even the Kardashians have it, so there you go it’s a good f**king toaster right?”

But in the Geordie’s latest Insta story, where she shows the toaster, she also shows off the inside of her beautiful new home, including the multiple flights of stairs…

Which she hates, saying: “So the only thing about this house, to get to me bedroom, you’ve gotta go up so many stairs. I’m exhausted, I think I’m doing a workout.”

Can’t call Chloe anything if not relatable!

Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
